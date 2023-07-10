How to change the lock screen on Windows 11? Now it’s very easy

After taking a look at these beautiful nostalgic wallpapers for Windows 11 let’s get back to talking about backgrounds and customization to tell you a not insignificant novelty, which you may have missed between one update and another of the operating system of the Redmond house.

They are Windows 11 22H2in fact, it has become much easier and faster to change wallpapers and we are not just talking about your desktop wallpaper, i.e. the classic Windows 11 screen, but also the background of the lock screen, the one where the PIN or password is usually requested .

But what needs to be done to set it up in such a simple way? All you have to do is download the image that interests you, if you haven’t already done so. After that, all you have to do is open it with the image viewer Windows by double-clicking the image icon.

Now, move the cursor over the image and click the right click of your mouse or trackpads. A drop-down menu will appear with many options. Among these, as you can see in the image below, if your system is updated to the latest version available, the “Set as“. Move the cursor over this option without clicking and a submenu will appear with two practical options, namely:

Lock screen

Background

As you will discover, two practical shortcuts are also illustrated for setting them from the keyboard, respectively with the combinations “Ctrl + L” e “Ctrl + B“.

Speaking of news, here’s how to use Windows 11 with your voice, a practical novelty from an accessibility perspective which, however, is currently still only available in English.