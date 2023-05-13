How to choose between DSLR camera and mobile phone photography? – Hong Kong Sina

news-main-body”>

For the contradictory and increasingly niche topic of photographic equipment, in addition to taking good photos, in fact, more emphasis is on whether you are a hobby or paranoid about photography? If it’s just a hobby, there will be continuous motivation to take pictures, and you may shoot a lot of waste films to entertain yourself. If you are paranoid, no one will be pleasing to the eye. Any photo can only be called a good film if it exists at the level of a fairy?

And with the impact of mobile phone photography and the impact of the use of photos or videos, why can’t paranoid photographers accept the enthusiasm of enthusiasts? So back to photographic equipment, let’s talk about the choice and direction of some photographic equipment.

Is the camera or the lens more important? The body upgrade direction of photographic equipment has become more and more mirrorless (intelligent tracking focus) and portable. Basically, the price of the old SLR camera body is particularly severe, and the user population is even smaller (the user population is particularly large, but the new products are gone). Compared with the lens, the lens is more important in terms of value preservation and use time, and a smooth lens makes shooting easier for you.

For those who are beginners who love photography, if they don’t spend 10,000 to 20,000 yuan, basically the quality of the photography lens will still be affected. In order to capture the target and feeling you want to capture, a zoom lens of 70-200 is actually necessary (some people choose 24-700). As for lenses with other focal lengths, the first thing I recommend is a fixed-focus lens. As for whether you choose 35 fixed focus, 50 fixed focus, 85 fixed focus or 135 fixed focus. It depends on the purpose of shooting. And if you shoot birds or the scene of the game, you may use a longer focal length.

Therefore, when buying a camera, first check whether the money is enough, and then whether there are special requirements for the focus section, whether it is simple and fun, or a professional pursuit of image quality and the fun of equipment enthusiasts.

Having good photographic equipment is the basis for making a good film, and post-production retouching may be the guarantee of skill that makes it easier to produce blockbuster films. The photography industry can be said to have money to play because of your ignorance. In addition to willful capital, there is also a seriousness about the quality of photos.

If possible, it is recommended to use 2 cameras with multiple lenses, and then replace the bad one with the one you want more. If you really have high requirements, choose a medium-format camera or a large-format camera. The photos you take will definitely surprise you with its quality.

How different is mobile photography from a camera? Because of the powerful functions of taking pictures with mobile phones and the convenience of taking pictures at any time, more people have become photography enthusiasts, and the photos taken by the masters with mobile phones are not weaker than cameras at all. The reason is very simple. The preparation time and ideas during the shooting process determine the gold content of the photos. It’s just that they were recorded with a mobile phone or a camera.

If you are still an expert in post-editing and color correction, of course good photos will be recorded. Still from the perspective of enthusiasts and great photographers, the upper limit of photos still lies in the human brain behind the equipment and the secondary processing of the photos taken.

Mobile phone photography will have a great impact on the shooting process, but the impact on professional photographers is relatively small. It just allows more players to enjoy the fun of shooting, and can use their mobile phones to take more memorable pictures.

In the case of lighting, mobile phone shooting is more efficient, and the experience of new photographic equipment is about to usher in, so I picked up the equipment to shoot with a relaxed mood. The process of shooting may be more important than whether to produce a film. After all, as a person who aspires to become a photographer, the process of experience is enough, and it does not have to be used to cause too many verbal disputes.

To sum up, taking pictures is motivation and fun, so it is very important to use the equipment at hand well. As for whether the photos taken meet certain standards, it is not the point. Enjoy the process of experiencing the equipment and taking pictures.

As for the choice of photographic equipment, if the full frame is not enough, choose a medium format camera. In terms of lens, it is best to use a zoom lens plus a fixed-focus lens.

As for photography auxiliary equipment such as tripods and photography lights, it is another big project that burns money. If you have money, you can do things well. As for taking amazing photos, it will test the photographer’s aesthetics and post-production skills. I don’t know if you like photography equipment. , or like the process of taking pictures?

Remarks: Some photos are taken with mobile phones, and most photos are taken with cameras.

