When it comes to professional gaming, you need the right devices for a good and comfortable time playing.

Playing with devices that are specially designed for eSportsmen and gamers is always more pleasant than on conventional devices, no matter what games you play most often. Destiny 2 recovery services, GTA V, CS:GO and Warcraft – in all games, the experience of playing with gaming devices will be different.

What devices should be updated:

Game Mouse

Gaming mouse pad

Keyboard

Headset

Game Monitor

Game Mouse

Updated gaming mice are significantly different from past models. The developers took into account the wishes of eSportsmen and were able to present devices with additional functions for gamers.

In all mice, there is such a thing as sensitivity – this is a parameter that is responsible for the speed of moving the cursor around the screen relative to hand movement.

In older models, a DPI system has already been introduced – a button that increased sensitivity when pressed. Roughly speaking, I changed the installation and the settings of each level could be changed.

In new models, a smart DPI is installed – which itself regulates the sensitivity depending on the movement of the hand.

The difference is especially noticeable in shooters – where accuracy and speed are of the main role to defeat the enemy, in MMO games it is also useful where you need to quickly and accurately target the enemy to start PVP,

Smart DPI takes into account the strength of the hand movement and adjusts it to the potential sensitivity and the cursor moves quickly, but smoothly, which makes it easier to aim at the target.

Of the pluses, one can also note the ability to program macros – the ability to remember the action with the mouse, or to press certain skills in the required order in automatic mode.

For example, in Destiny 2 you need to regularly press two shots and throw a grenade in the right place – all this can be adjusted on the mouse and go to rest while the character eliminates the enemies himself. Of course, we are only talking about monsters – this will not work on live players. But in PVP, you can set up a combination of skills and apply them in strict sequence with one press of a programmed button.

Gaming mousepad

The mouse pad comes as an added bonus in precision and convenience.

A good mouse pad provides smooth movement and a good area in which the mouse will move.

It is better to take a mouse pad large and if you are a fan of a certain game or team, you can always order an accessory in pleasant colors with team logos, or in the colors of the game.

Keyboard

The keyboard has a role similar to the mouse, but there are additional bonuses.

A good gaming keyboard has a reduced response time from keystroke to effect.

So you can quickly react to changing situations on the battlefield, use cover and combine macros again but using numerous keyboard keys.

You can set up a double jump like many esports players do.

A nice addition will be a bright highlight, which can be customized in a special program that comes with the kit.

There are two types of keyboards – mechanical and membrane.

Mechanical – has a fast and characteristically noisy key response, but works faster due to the shorter time of the mechanical spring.

Membrane – quieter, but a fraction of a second slower due to the need for a full cycle of pressing the key and reaching it to the limit, so that the response is considered complete.

Headset

Good gaming headphones must meet several requirements

Comfortable materials

Good 7.1 sound

Microphone

Comfortable materials – headphones should be made of good leather, or a leather substitute. Such materials stay on the head longer without headaches and ear sweating.

Good 7.1 sound – the sound can be real and virtual. The real is achieved due to the components of the headphones themselves, and a realistic sound is created around the player from 7 sound sources. These headphones are expensive.

Virtual sound is achieved through software and creates a zone of 7 sources around the player with the help of software.

The real sound is better, but it’s not worth overpaying without having a big budget. Buy a good gaming virtual solution and upgrade to real 7.1 sound over time.

Game Monitor

Choosing a gaming monitor is quite simple, we just need to check whether the model of interest meets three parameters:

Screen resolution – at least 1920×1080, better 2k, or 4k solution. We choose according to the budget.

Hertz – at least 120, better than 240.

Screen response – millisecond

It is recommended to read reviews about the monitor on 4pda, for real use and feedback about the monitor – does it correspond to the declared parameters.