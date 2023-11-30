How to configure Gmail, Drive, YouTube and Docs with Google Artificial Intelligence

Google’s AI, Bard, is constantly being updated to include new features and improvements. One of the latest updates is the ability to connect with other Google services such as Gmail, Drive, YouTube and Docs. The addition of this new feature aims to make Bard more competitive against other artificial intelligence platforms such as Chat GPT by OpenAI.

In addition to Gmail, Bard can now also be connected to YouTube through a simple extension. This allows the chatbot to understand and interact with YouTube videos, expanding its capabilities beyond just text-based communication.

Setting up YouTube with Google’s AI, Bard, is a simple process. Users need to first configure their Google account by going to their profile icon in Google Chrome and selecting “Manage your Google Account.” From there, they should find the “Personal information” section and scroll down to “General Web Preferences.” By adding “English (United States)” as the language, users can activate the Bard extension for YouTube.

Once the extension is activated, users will see a puzzle icon at the top right of the Bard interface, indicating that the extensions have been activated. By clicking on the puzzle icon, users can then activate the YouTube switch and connect Bard to their YouTube account.

With these new updates, Google’s AI, Bard, is expanding its capabilities and becoming more integrated with other Google services, providing users with a more seamless and connected experience.

