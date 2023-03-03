An important part that underlies Discord are the users who play. Discord’s tools, not to mention its servers, are exceptionally useful for gamers, but the app also integrates other apps and services that gamers tend to use: Twitch, YouTube, Battle.net, Steam, and more.

Many Discord users stream gameplay on Twitch or they watch the gameplay on it. Either way, it’s helpful to link a Twitch account to Discord.

You can connect Twitch to Discord from your browser or from the Discord desktop app. The process is pretty much the same. In this case, we will explain how to connect Twitch to Discord from the desktop; however, the Twitch connection will also be established within the browser. Here’s how:

Open the Discord app on your desktop. Sign in to Discord. Click the cogwheel button in the lower left of the left column. On the “User Settings” screen, go to the “Connections” tab. Click on the Twitch icon. Your browser will open to the Twitch login page. Log into your Twitch account (hint: use your username). Authorize Twitch to connect to Discord. Return to Twitch and you will be connected to Discord.

To disconnect Twitch from Discord, follow the steps below:

Open Discord on your desktop. Click on the cogwheel icon in the lower left of the left column. On the “User Settings” screen, go to the “Connected” tab. Click the close button at the top right of the Twitch tab. Confirm that you want to disconnect your account and it will be removed. The above will only disconnect Twitch from the Discord app; however, Discord is still connected to Twitch and this is a second connection that needs to be broken. That’s how: Visit Twitch in your browser. Log in to your Twitch account. Click on your profile icon at the top right and select “Settings” from the menu. Go to the “Connections” tab. Scroll down and click “Disconnect” next to Discord.

Conclusion

When connecting Twitch to Discord, users will be able to see that their account is connected, but they can deactivate it from the “User Settings”. There is a toggle under Twitch in the “Connections” tab that allows you to hide your Twitch account from other people on Discord. If a user is looking to stream on Twitch, they will be able to do so directly from the Discord overlay; however, most users prefer to use OBS, as long as it is set up first.