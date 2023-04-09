Mouse and keyboard support on the iPad has been around for years, revolutionizing the iPadOS experience for all users who use Cupertino tablets for productivity. Few, however, know that it is possible also control iPhone with mouse and keyboard external, as long as you touch some phone settings.

As the relevant Apple Support page explains, iPhones can be connect to Cupertino’s Magic Keyboard or to any other Bluetooth keyboard with a procedure not too different from the one that can already be used on the iPad and which follows the pairing Bluetooth of a non-Apple device, such as a pair of headphones or a smartwatch.

First, open your iPhone’s Settings. From here, scroll down until you touch the Accessibility options: click on these and it will open the appropriate sub-menu of the features added for the accessibility of the phone. Towards the bottom of the page, you will find the“Keyboards” option. Touch this too and you will find yourself in the advanced settings page related to external keyboards.

From here, that’s enough activate the toggle “Full access with keyboard” to be able to use any external physical keyboard with your iPhone, provided that the latter can be connected to the smartphone via Bluetooth. Furthermore, on the same page, you will find a series of shortcuts to use to make your navigation easier: for example, to go forward you will have to press Tab, to go back, however, you will have to use Shift + Tab.

Obviously, control an iPhone with a keyboard can be complex and anti-intuitive, since the latter cannot replicate all the gestures that are normally made with the fingers. For this reason, Apple recommends using external keyboards only in special cases, for example if the touchscreen of your smartphone stops working or the display breaks.

If, on the other hand, you want to connect a mouse to your iPhone, you will have to go to the Touch settings and then in the AssistiveTouch submenu. Activate the toggle of AssistiveTouch: once this is done, you can connect your Bluetooth mouse to the iPhone! The procedure, as we have already explained, is the same as you would use for any other Bluetooth accessory: go to the “Bluetooth” section of the settings and, if you have a compatible mouse and keyboard, you can easily connect them to the iPhone as if they were headphones.