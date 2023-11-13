Home » How to cook a Japanese dish with just the power of thought
Technology

How to cook a Japanese dish with just the power of thought

by admin
How to cook a Japanese dish with just the power of thought

While Neuralink prepares for its first clinical tests on humans, and thousands of volunteers come forward to receive a chip in the brain, the science that studies and develops brain-robot interfaces (BRIs), i.e. the interfaces that allow the human brain to communicate directly with a robot, make significant progress also thanks to recent improvements in the algorithms underlying machine learning. The video on this page, viral on the social network

In this case a non-invasive EEG device – that is, a medical instrument for monitoring brain activity via electroencephalogram – allows a boy to cook Japanese sukiyaki. This interface actually allows you to carry out various daily actions – 20 in total – such as cleaning, playing a video game with friends and petting a dog (also a robot).

“NOIR uses non-invasive EEG devices to record brain activities – explain its creators -. We decode human intention, including which object to interact with (via SSVEP), how to interact and where to interact”.

“The effectiveness of NOIR is improved by robot learning algorithms based on foundation models. This allows NOIR to adapt to individual users, predict their intentions and reduce human time and effort.”

by Pier Luigi Pisa

See also  Hidden Ancient Landscape Revealed: Rivers and Valleys Discovered Beneath East Antarctic Ice Sheet

You may also like

Numbers on the Twitter exodus

Nubia Z60 Ultra: Serious competition for the Galaxy...

Try Audio Nuance, glasses that help you “hear”...

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K on offer: Now...

Anker Prime 67W GaN in the test, an...

Aldi sells a spacious workshop trolley from Brüder...

Ghost Ship Games has been approached for a...

With built-in “photocopier”: New mRNA vaccines work longer

Why are bitcoins growing again?

Einstein and the Bomb: review of the Netflix...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy