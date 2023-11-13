How to cook a Japanese dish with just the power of thought

While Neuralink prepares for its first clinical tests on humans, and thousands of volunteers come forward to receive a chip in the brain, the science that studies and develops brain-robot interfaces (BRIs), i.e. the interfaces that allow the human brain to communicate directly with a robot, make significant progress also thanks to recent improvements in the algorithms underlying machine learning. The video on this page, viral on the social network

In this case a non-invasive EEG device – that is, a medical instrument for monitoring brain activity via electroencephalogram – allows a boy to cook Japanese sukiyaki. This interface actually allows you to carry out various daily actions – 20 in total – such as cleaning, playing a video game with friends and petting a dog (also a robot).

“NOIR uses non-invasive EEG devices to record brain activities – explain its creators -. We decode human intention, including which object to interact with (via SSVEP), how to interact and where to interact”.

“The effectiveness of NOIR is improved by robot learning algorithms based on foundation models. This allows NOIR to adapt to individual users, predict their intentions and reduce human time and effort.”

by Pier Luigi Pisa

Share this: Facebook

X

