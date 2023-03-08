How to recognize and capture text from an image
For a long time, copying text from an image meant copying the text. There are now programs with an OCR function (optical character recognition function) for text recognition in images. With it you can recognize optical characters in images or PDF documents and convert them into text. One such program for copying text from an image is Snagit. Learn more about the possible applications of text recognition in images and follow our guide to copy text from an image or capture it in a screen capture yourself.
Applications for text recognition in images
- Copy text from a digital image or screenshot into a Microsoft Office document and further edit the text.
- Change text directly in an image and save the image again.
- Detect text in error messages, pop-up windows, drop-down menus or older software versions where the text cannot be selected.
- Capture the text of a folder structure (file names, file sizes, modified date, etc.). This application is especially useful when you want to copy information from a file folder or have a screenshot of a website but don’t want to laboriously type out the text inside.
Now, to recognize, copy and/or edit text in an image yourself, follow our simple step-by-step guide for Snagit. We’ll first explain how to screencapture text on a screen, and then how to recognize and copy text from an existing image.
Capture text on screen and from images
Tutorial and Guide: Capture Text with Snagit
Capture text on screen (Windows and Mac) with Snagit
Here are the steps to recognize text on a screen and capture it for further processing:
Step 1: Choose the capture settings
Open the Snagit Capture window and select the tab Bild (1) and in the drop down menu Selection die Option capture text (2). Alternatively click on Profile and select the preconfigured standard profile there capture text out of.
Step 2: Start your screen recording
Start your capture and select the desired capture area with text on your screen using the yellow crosshairs.
Snagit automatically analyzes the optical characters in the selection and displays the extracted text in a small editing window. If the font of the copied text is not installed on your computer, the text will be displayed in a similar default font.
Highlight a desired section of text or click Copy everythingto copy all text to the clipboard.
Finally: Paste the copied text into a new document
You can now paste the text into an open document, presentation, or any other destination by right-clicking and selecting Insert install.
Text recognition and image processing with Snagit
Snagit lets you recognize text in images and edit images. Try all the features of Snagit now.
Copy text from image with Snagit
You can also use Snagit to capture, edit, or copy any text in digital images and PDFs. That’s how it’s done:
Step 1: Open the image file in Snagit
Step 2: Recognize and capture text from image
Go to the menu item in Snagit Editor Edit and choose Text capture Alternatively, right-click on the image to open the context menu and select in it capture text out of.
Step 3: Copy the text
Snagit will now automatically detect all text characters and copy all captured text into a small editing window. Copy the captured text from there and paste it into another program or a new document.
That’s all! It’s really easy to use OCR on images from Snagit and copy text from an image to edit and use elsewhere. You want to know more about the topic? Check out our Snagit text recognition tutorial, including how to edit text directly in images.
Text recognition with Snagit
Snagit recognizes text characters in images and extracts the text with just a few clicks. Try all the features of Snagit for 15 days now.
