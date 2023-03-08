How to recognize and capture text from an image

For a long time, copying text from an image meant copying the text. There are now programs with an OCR function (optical character recognition function) for text recognition in images. With it you can recognize optical characters in images or PDF documents and convert them into text. One such program for copying text from an image is Snagit. Learn more about the possible applications of text recognition in images and follow our guide to copy text from an image or capture it in a screen capture yourself.

Applications for text recognition in images

Copy text from a digital image or screenshot into a Microsoft Office document and further edit the text.

Change text directly in an image and save the image again.

Detect text in error messages, pop-up windows, drop-down menus or older software versions where the text cannot be selected.

Capture the text of a folder structure (file names, file sizes, modified date, etc.). This application is especially useful when you want to copy information from a file folder or have a screenshot of a website but don’t want to laboriously type out the text inside.

Now, to recognize, copy and/or edit text in an image yourself, follow our simple step-by-step guide for Snagit. We’ll first explain how to screencapture text on a screen, and then how to recognize and copy text from an existing image.

Capture text on screen and from images

Tutorial and Guide: Capture Text with Snagit

Capture text on screen (Windows and Mac) with Snagit

Here are the steps to recognize text on a screen and capture it for further processing:

Step 1: Choose the capture settings

Open the Snagit Capture window and select the tab Bild (1) and in the drop down menu Selection die Option capture text (2). Alternatively click on Profile and select the preconfigured standard profile there capture text out of.

Step 1: Set Snagit to capture text. Snagit also provides a preconfigured default profile that you can use.

Step 2: Start your screen recording

Start your capture and select the desired capture area with text on your screen using the yellow crosshairs.

Step 2: Select the desired screen area with text.

Snagit automatically analyzes the optical characters in the selection and displays the extracted text in a small editing window. If the font of the copied text is not installed on your computer, the text will be displayed in a similar default font.

Step 3: Snagit will display the captured text, which can be copied for further use.

Highlight a desired section of text or click Copy everythingto copy all text to the clipboard.

Finally: Paste the copied text into a new document

You can now paste the text into an open document, presentation, or any other destination by right-clicking and selecting Insert install.

Copy text from image with Snagit

You can also use Snagit to capture, edit, or copy any text in digital images and PDFs. That’s how it’s done:

Step 1: For text recognition, open the image file in Snagit Editor.

Step 2: Recognize and capture text from image

Go to the menu item in Snagit Editor Edit and choose Text capture Alternatively, right-click on the image to open the context menu and select in it capture text out of.

Step 2: Go to Text Recognition in the Snagit Menu Edit and capture text choose.

Step 3: Copy the text

Snagit will now automatically detect all text characters and copy all captured text into a small editing window. Copy the captured text from there and paste it into another program or a new document.

Step 3: Copy the captured text and paste it into a new document.

That’s all! It’s really easy to use OCR on images from Snagit and copy text from an image to edit and use elsewhere. You want to know more about the topic? Check out our Snagit text recognition tutorial, including how to edit text directly in images.