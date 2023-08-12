How to create a Hotmail account

The popular email service Hotmail has been replaced already for many years since Outlook.com and now it is no longer possible to get an email with the extension hotmail.it. Despite this, one can still open a mailbox with the extension hotmail.com. We see how to create a hotmail email in a few simple steps.

Creare email Hotmail da pc

To create a Hotmail email from a PC, connect to the Outlook.com page, click on Create a free account and enter the new email in the section New e-mail address.

Next, just click on the right arrow and select the Hotmail.com extension and click on Avanti.

If the email address is not available because it has been assigned to another user, it will need to be changed until one is available. If you are unable to find a free address, you can click on the option Choose one of those available to display a list of addresses you can use.

You will be prompted to create one password e entering personal data (name, surname, date of birth, country of residence). If you want to subscribe to Outlook newslettersyou can put a check mark on the item I would like to receive information, tips and offers about Microsoft products and services. Then click on the button Avanti the Hotmail email will be created.

Creare email Hotmail da smartphone e tablet

To create and manage your Hotmail email from smartphone e tablet the easiest way is to use the Microsoft Outlook app, available for both Android and iPhone and iPad.

Just download the app, start it and follow the same process already described to create a Hotmail email from a PC. Let’s review it briefly:

Connect to Outlook.com Click on Create new account/ Create a new email address

Enter the email name in the field New e-mail address

Press on the arrow and select Hotmail.com

Click on Avanti

Create one Password

Enter your own personal data

The Hotmail email will be created immediately

In addition, a version is available for payment of Outlook, which allows you to increase the security of the account and the storage space up to 50 GB. The service in question is called Outlook Premium and also allows you to receive support in case of problems.

How to manage Hotmail email

Once the Hotmail email has been created, regardless of the device you want to use, for log in to Hotmail and managing e-mail the procedure is almost identical. Hotmail offers the ability to log in from either browser or to configure the e-mail program of your choice, adding the Hotmail e-mail to the mail client.

How to access Hotmail from browser

Go to the Outlook.com login page Click Log in

Insert e-mail address where he telephone number connected Select Avanti

Enter the password

Click on Log in

How to access Hotmail with another Mail client

If you want to add your Outlook/Hotmail account to another email app, just set it up. Just open the chosen client, click on Options menu and then up Manage accounts/set up a new account.

Once you have specified, if requested, the Hotmail address of the e-mail box and the relative password, the program will start the configuration independently by requesting personal data. Otherwise, you can resort to manual configuration.

