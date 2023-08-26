How to create a style guide: what goes in it?

Would you like to present your company professionally and be recognized? Then you need a style guide for that. In the following, you can read what exactly a style guide is, how you create a style guide and which elements absolutely belong in a style guide. Also learn how to apply the style guide to videos and graphics.

What is a style guide?

In a style guide you determine how your corporate design and your corporate identity will be applied and implemented in practice. A style guide explains how your logo, corporate colors and other design elements that are part of your corporate design are used in internal and external communication. Examples can be included for illustration purposes. The goal of a style guide is the consistent implementation of your corporate identity, be it in social media and in creative products such as brochures and the website, as well as in everyday documents such as invoices and administrative letters.

Who is the style guide for?

The style guide is usually created and maintained by a marketing or communications department. It should be freely accessible to all employees of a company. In addition, a style guide can be used by partners and contractors to ensure your business is mentioned as specified in the style guide.

Graphic designers, advertising agencies and developers should also use your style guide, e.g. B. commission a commercial, a brochure or a new website. From this wide use, it can be deduced that a style guide should be formulated in a concise and easy-to-understand manner and must be made accessible in a format that can be opened without problems.

What belongs in a style guide?

A style guide includes both visual and linguistic guidelines and should be linked to templates and templates where possible. The most important elements of a style guide are:

fonts of the company with installation instructions: A distinction is usually made between fonts for headings and fonts for body text. Depending on the medium, special fonts can be used, e.g. B. in company brochures or on the website. For everyday use, e.g. B. in e-mails, however, a standard font is recommended to avoid compatibility problems.

corporate colours with information about their RGB and HEX codes as well as CMYK codes: Does your company use special colors depending on the font or font usage? Do you use special colors for graphic elements such as icons, arrows or shapes? Describe exactly what colors they are and what color codes they have. If possible, show the colors and their use as examples.

Logo and slogans and information about their use (minimum size, spacing, background, etc.): List the different variants of your logo (e.g. with and without a slogan, as an icon). Show the image files as examples and link to the download files, which may have a different resolution or image format depending on the type of use (print, digital).

Linguistic guidelines and uniform spellings: In the style guide, also provide information about the desired tone of voice for your company (both in internal and external communication). Should customers and colleagues be written to with you or you? What about the use of gender-appropriate spellings? Are there fixed spellings or uses for technical terms or foreign words? It is best to explain language rules with examples.

Banners and background images: Also think about images that you want your employees to use for professional communication. Is there e.g. B. a background image that should be used uniformly for video calls? What about banners for social media appearances? List which images these are and where they can be downloaded.

Which documents are linked to a style guide?

To make it easier for your employees to use the style guide, you should link the guide to templates. These templates are already created in your corporate design, use the style guide and can be individually adapted in parts. These include e.g. e.g.:

Template for employee e-mail signatures: with uniform naming of title and position, address, telephone numbers, e-mail address, URL of the company website and linked company logo, social media channels and, if available, other communication channels such as the company newsletter template for Letterhead, Fax and Business Cards Template for PowerPoint Presentations Template for videos and graphics

Instructions and tutorials for using the style guide and adapting the templates can also be linked to the style guide. This makes it easier for your employees and especially new employees to implement the style guide correctly.

Apply style guide to videos and graphics

Are videos and graphics part of external or internal communication in your company, e.g. B. to pass on step-by-step instructions or as part of company presentations? Then the style guide must also be used here.

Facilitate the implementation of your corporate design by storing company colors and fonts and media-specific elements such as intros and outros or lower thirds in the video and graphics programs in a library or as templates for your employees.

Use Camtasia video editing software, then organize templates for intros, animated backgrounds, icons, lower thirds, and music through the Asset Library, which you can share within a project or organization.

You can create and share themes in the screen recorder Snagit. This ensures that image elements such as annotations, arrows and text are designed consistently within your organization.

Style Guide: Examples

Do you still need inspiration for your style guide? No two companies are the same, so your style guide will also be individual. To get a first impression of professional style guides, we can recommend the following examples:

Spotify’s style guide for developers

Government style guide

Style guide des DRK

