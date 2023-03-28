What makes the vodcast different from the audio podcast and what are its advantages?

Would you like to publish regularly in a podcast on a topic, but a pure audio contribution is not enough for you? Then maybe a video podcast or vodcast is the right thing for you. Read what exactly a video podcast is, the advantages of a vodcast over an audio podcast, what you need to produce a video podcast and how to create a video podcast and publish it successfully.

Definition: What is a video podcast or vodcast?

A video podcast, like an audio podcast, is a regular program that is published on the Internet and whose contributions can be called up flexibly and over the long term. In contrast to the audio podcast, the video podcast not only contains an audio track, but is a combination of video and audio. In both vodcasts and audio podcasts, the focus is on the spoken word, be it as a monologue from a single podcaster, as a dialogue between several podcasters, or as an interview between the podcaster and various guests. In contrast to the audio podcast, in the video podcast you can see the speaker(s) during the recording of the podcast. The visual impressions support the spoken word.

Who is a video podcast for?

Does your content live from visual impressions? Would you like to put yourself or your products in the picture and show them in front of the camera? Do you have complex information that is difficult to convey using spoken text alone? With a video podcast, you can convey more diverse information than with audio-only podcasts by combining spoken text and video. Do you work e.g. For example, if your podcast is about design, architecture, fashion, or computing, then a vodcast is probably a better choice because you can then show visual examples and demonstrations.

Is the vodcast therefore basically the better choice? We took a closer look at its advantages and disadvantages:

Video Podcast Versus Audio Podcast: What Are the Advantages?

Video podcasts are better for promotion and dissemination Social Media as audio podcasts: Social media thrives on visual content such as short video sequences and images. The sound is often secondary. Take advantage of this fact and post short excerpts from your video podcast as a teaser on your social media channels. Video content is more popular than audio-only content. Even if more than 43% in Germany now listen to audio podcasts, twice as many, i.e. almost 90%, watch online videos. A video podcast is likely to reach more people than an audio podcast. Video podcasts show the faces behind the voices. This is particularly exciting for the viewers when regularly changing guests or speakers are invited. Cover the same with a video podcast two possible uses away. Podcast platforms like Spotify are optimized in such a way that both watching the video podcast and just listening to it as an audio podcast are possible. Visual content or complex issues come into their own in a vodcast, can be shown and demonstrated, e.g. B. using slide shows. Products can also be shown in a vodcast, which is particularly attractive when podcasting for marketing purposes.

Disadvantages of video podcast versus audio podcast

A Audio-Podcast is opposite the video podcast easier to useusually takes up less disk space, therefore requires less data transfer and is easier/faster to download. Podcasts are so popular because you can listen to them on the side. When doing sports, cleaning, driving or traveling. On a video podcast you sit in front of the screenfrom which many need a break from time to time. Audio podcasts are easier to produce as you only need to record and edit one audio track. With the video podcast, you need to create a video track in addition to the audio track more equipment (camera, tripod) and a program for video editing. With a vodcast, you also need to think about your visual appearance and set design.

The necessary equipment for the video podcast

As already mentioned, the video podcast requires more technology than the audio podcast. In addition to a professional microphone for recording the audio track, you definitely need a good camera, if possible with a tripod. You need to design your recording environment accordingly. Your own appearance, your clothes and, if necessary, a mask also play a role in the video podcast, while they are simply not visible in the audio podcast. In addition, for recording and editing, you need video editing software, such as B.Camtasia.

Produce your own videos with Camtasia Camtasia is a powerful video tool that is easy to use. In just a few steps you can record, import and edit videos, add audio tracks and save the finished video in the desired format. See also Seiko Prospex launched the "Three-Day Chain" for the first time!Plus GMT function limited color handsome flip - Free Electronic News iStyle Fashion Beauty Channel Download Free Trial

It makes sense to combine your video editing software with audio software such as B. Audiate to combine. This way you can edit your audio track separately and it’s a lot easier to e.g. B. to remove slips of the tongue or pauses that are too long.

Easy audio editing with Audiate Convert your voice recordings to text. Delete unwanted words, shorten or add pauses and easily correct slips of the tongue in the text. Download Free Trial

More tips for creating the video podcast

Place your camera on a tripod. This is how you avoid blurred pictures. They find most of them very tiring and you risk that your viewers will switch off quickly. Direct your gaze into the camera during the recording and stay in the selected frame. If you invite interview guests, it is worth recording a video with different angles. But you need more than one camera to do this. The follow-up and editing are also more complex with several camera shots. Before recording, create a script or jot down what you want to talk about. Very few can talk about a topic without preparation without getting muddled or hesitating. If you don’t have an interesting shooting environment, record your video podcast with green screen and add your desired background in editing. Create consistent intros and outros for each episode of your video podcast. This makes your vodcast recognizable and you can include general information in it, e.g. B. the name of your vodcast, the logo of your company or a general call to action, e.g. B. to comment on the request or to visit your website.

Where are video podcasts published?

The most important platform for video content is of course YouTube, as is the case for video podcasts. Alternatively, you can publish your vlodcast on Vimeo, Twitch or Dailymotion. Spotify, which specializes in audio podcasts, now also offers the video podcast genre.

The user interface is still optimized for audio podcasts and shows the video image of the vlodcast in a small window that can be enlarged.

How to market a video podcast?

In order for your viewers to find you, you need to get the word out about your video podcast. Use all the channels available to you for this: your vlodcast platform (e.g. YouTube), your own website on which you also integrate the individual episodes, your social media channels and, if available, a newsletter. We have a few tips for you:

Ensure a uniform appearance. Your YouTube channel, website, individual vlodcast episodes, and social media channels should follow a consistent design. Place relevant keywords that your audience might be searching for in the title and description of each episode – both on your website and in the YouTube description field. Use attractive thumbnails for each episode that arouse curiosity. Ask interviewees, guests or collaborators to recommend or promote your vlodcast on their channels. Start by posting multiple episodes at once so that those interested can stick with it right away. Then make sure to post regularly (e.g. once a week) so your fans can look forward to new episodes and not be disappointed.