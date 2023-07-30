How to Create and Customize Safari Theme Categories on iPhone

Apple Introduces “Theme Category” Feature to Safari, Allowing Users to Customize Browsing Experience

In a recent update, Apple has introduced a new feature called “Theme Category” to its Safari browser. This feature is compatible with iOS 17, iPadOS 17, and macOS Sonoma and above, allowing users to create personalized theme categories for different scenarios, such as work or school.

With the new Safari “Theme Category” feature, users can now separate their browsing records, cookies, and website data based on different themes. This article will provide a step-by-step guide on how to create Safari theme categories on the iPhone and utilize different contextual configurations for a customized browsing experience.

To add a Safari theme category on an iPhone, users simply need to follow these steps:

1. Open the “Settings” app on your iPhone.

2. Tap on the “Safari” option.

3. Select “Add Topic Category”.

On the new theme category page, users can customize the name, select the category pattern and color, and leave the favorite items and open a new tab page as they are. After making the necessary modifications, users can click “Finish” in the upper-right corner to add the new theme category.

Users can create different categories such as work, study, and entertainment according to their preferences using the method mentioned above.

Furthermore, each Safari theme category can be customized through the “extended function” setting. This feature allows users to choose whether the theme category allows the activation of extended themes.

It is important to note that iOS 17 is currently in the beta testing stage. Therefore, the steps mentioned in this article are based on the iOS 17 beta. Users who wish to experience the new features of iOS 17 can refer to the “Upgrade iOS 17 Beta Tutorial”.

Once a Safari theme category is created on one iPhone, it will automatically sync with other iPhones or iPads using the same Apple ID. To switch between different Safari theme categories, users can follow these steps:

1. Open the Safari app on your iOS or iPadOS device.

2. Click the “Pagination” menu in the lower-right corner.

3. Tap the “Personal Tab Group” button in the bottom center.

A “Theme Category” switching menu will appear at the bottom, allowing users to quickly switch between different categories.

This feature proves to be useful in separating browsing records, cookies, and website data for work, study, or daily life inquiries. It ensures that data for different contexts can be easily distinguished, preventing mixed queries during different scenarios.

For users who want to edit or delete Safari theme categories, they can follow these steps:

1. Open the “Settings” app on your iPhone.

2. Select “Safari”.

3. Tap on the “Theme Category Name” to edit, modify or delete the theme category.

In summary, the addition of iPhone Safari theme categories enhances the browsing experience by allowing users to personalize their settings based on different themes. This new feature proves to be quite practical, enabling users to separate their Safari browsing records, website data, and cookies for work, study, or daily life inquiries.

