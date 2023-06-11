How to create vertical clips on Twitch? It is not difficult

In May 2023, the new Twitch Clip Editor was particularly talked about for its strong social inclination, putting in the hands of the creators an effective tool to bring the most iconic moments of the broadcasts on TikTok and Instagram.

Just the clip editor on Twitch is the answer to the question we will ask ourselves today: how to create vertical clips from Twitch to share them on your favorite social networks?

Thanks to Twitch’s new toolit will no longer be necessary to use third-party tools to complete the task quickly and easily, moreover remaining firm on the platform.

Be seven creator, first create the clip. Open the past broadcast you want to clip and navigate to the point you want to capture. As always, click on the “c’mon” to capture the last 60 seconds of the stream. At this point, edit the duration and click publish.

Once published, you will be able to use Clip Editor to change aspect ratio to 9:16 instead of 16:9. To do this, click on yours Dashboard autorethen from the menu, press Contents and subsequently Clip.

Now click on Edit and share Clips and choose the format to cut the image between full screen e to share. After that, all you have to do is select the passage of the clip you want to share and continue. You can also enter a overlay tag with the name of your Twitch channel.

Now all you have to do is fill in the fields such as title and description, download the clip and share it on your favorite social networks. If your Twitch account is connected to YouTube, you can also directly share as YouTube Shorts.

