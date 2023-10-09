How to delete a Google account

It may happen that you don’t use a account Google or want to delete it from your PC or mobile phone for privacy or space reasons. Not everyone is able to do this, as this procedure at first glance can doesn’t seem very intuitive. Furthermore, deleting the account from a given device must be distinguished from complete deletion. This article will provide a guide on how to remove or delete it based on your operating system or device.

How to delete an account with iOS

For users who have a iPhone the procedure for deleting the account is very easy, even if the device may seem unintuitive at first glance. You need to click on the “Settings” app of your iOS device. Once you enter, you have to scroll down and look for the item “Mail” or “Mail, Contacts, Calendars” (differs from device). Tap on the “Account” o “Account e password”. Then the Google accounts appear and you can select which of the list you want to delete. Once found, click on “Elimina account” o “Remove account” and confirm the deletion. Please note: deleting your Google account from iOS or other devices also involves deleting all data, contacts and emails associated with the account. However, this operation will not permanently delete the account, but only theaccess from the device.

How to delete an account with Android

Most people have smartphones with the Android operating system, but not everyone is familiar with their Google account settings. The procedure to remove it is very simple. The first thing to do is to enter the smartphone settings and select the “Account” item. Then the list of Google accounts appears, allowing us to select what you want to delete. Just click on the icon with the three vertical dots in the top right corner. To select “Remove account” o “Remove Google account” And that’s it.

As soon as you tap the button, a warning will appear indicating what removing the account entails.

Please note: Every Android phone has a setting slightly different to access the account deletion procedure.

In some devices, a drop-down menu appears from the “Instructions” icon and among the “Account e backup”. However, the way to remove it is simple. As soon as you click on the “Accounts” item, a list of accounts from different devices appears. Among these there is also that of Google, with the icon and personal email. By clicking on this, select “Remove Account”. Proceeding with the removal the usual warning will appear which indicates that upon deletion of the account all associated data and messages will also be deleted. Once you are sure that you want to remove your account, proceed.

How to delete an account from your computer

Today fewer people use a computer than in the past, thanks to the spread of smartphones, so use desktop and laptops becomes more and more complicated. This is because the procedures are very different and less intuitive than those of mobile phones. This article will help clarify doubts for those who want delete your Google account from your PC. The procedure changes depending on the operating system you use.

For those who have a computer Windows 10 e 11, the account is deleted by opening the “Start” menu. By going to the settings icon you need to select the “Account” item, followed by “Email” and look for the account in the list. Press the “Manage” button and follow the wording “Delete account from this device”. On MacOs obviously everything changes. To delete your Google account you need to go to “System Preferences” via the settings icon (the gear-shaped one). Once logged in, select the “Account” item and find your Google account. Once identified, click on the (-) icon and confirm.

How to delete it forever

We all have accounts that we no longer use. In this case it is possible to eliminate them completely, taking into account that with them all data will be deleted present within them.

Permanently removing your Google account is also pretty easy, but it varies depending on your device. Deleting it permanently makes it impossible to recover your data and the loss of all services associated with it.

With the PC it is easy to delete it more quickly. On the Google browser page, just go to the “Log in” button located at the top right and select the account you want to delete. Then you need to click on “Next” and enter the password to proceed.

Click on the icon thumbnail at the top right and go to “Manage your Google account”. Here you can delete a service (e.g. Gmail).

After confirming the access data it will allow you to permanently delete.

By clicking on “Delete your Google account” and ticking a few boxes after logging in, you can delete all Google data and the account after clicking on “Delete account”.

If you don’t have a mobile device you can still proceed via the Google browser (from the app) or from the section Google from “Settings”.

The procedure varies depending on the device.

Su Android go to “Settings” > “Google” > “Manage your Google account”.

With a iOs operating systemyou need to go to the Google app and then on the thumbnail, clicking on “Manage your Google account”.

Please note: before deleting your Google account or an associated service, it is a good idea to make a backup of your data, because they will be lost.

To proceed you need to open Google settings and go to the accounts.google.com website. Then you need to click on “Data and privacy” via the menu on the left. Google allows you to download the data by clicking on “Download your data”.

In case of regret there is a limited time within which you can recover the deleted account. By going to “Account Recovery” you can start the procedure, however, it does not always allow this.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

