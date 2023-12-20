How to design your Christmas cards with AI

A guide to creating personalized texts with chat GPT, humorous comics with bling – and a few tips for better results when using generative AI.

The image generator Dall-E currently still makes many text errors.

Modern AI applications promise increased productivity in complex tasks. But language models such as Chat-GPT and image generators such as Dall-E can also help to make everyday life easier on a personal level. According to the season, the systems can be used, for example, to design individual Christmas cards – even if your own artistic creativity is not as good.

Even with the free versions of Chat-GPT and some other tools you can achieve amazingly creative results. If you don’t know where to start, it’s best to ask Chat-GPT: “Can you help me create texts for a Christmas card and guide you through the process step by step?” The program will then ask for further information and generate corresponding texts.

Working with AI services is fundamentally different from working with previous computer programs. Instead of reaching the goal systematically using pre-programmed functions, AI services primarily rely on text input that is formulated as precisely as possible, so-called prompts.

To get good results, you have to customize the prompt. For example, if the recipients of the Christmas card do not drink alcohol, you can instruct Chat-GPT to refrain from allusions to mulled wine and the like. If the card is for someone who has a more cynical or humorous view of the holidays, this can be taken into account in the prompt, as can traditional preferences with regard to religion and Christmas.

“Cooler than Santa Claus”: Chat-GPT designs a Christmas card with humor.

Screenshot Chat-GPT

The more “human” the input is formulated, the better the results will be. If you write to the system: “Hmm, I’m not completely satisfied with that yet,” it changes the output. Or you can simply ask: “Do you have any other ideas?”

Image: A Microsoft program is free

If you want to generate an AI image for free, you can use the “Bing Image Creator” from Microsoft, for example. The same applies here: General instructions such as “make me a Christmas card” give results, but rarely satisfactory ones. Specific prompts like “Create a Christmas card with a wintry landscape, snowflakes in the foreground and a cheerful Christmas greeting in elegant font” are better.

Bing currently has no limits on how many images can be created, although the process takes longer after 15 free credits have been used. There are practically no limits to creativity when it comes to inquiries. If you want to play with the genre, you can give this request, for example: “Draw a Christmas comic strip with a mischievous snowman as the main character. Show humorous scenes from his winter adventure and add a heartwarming message for the holidays.”

The snowman comic from “Bing Image Creator”.

Bing Image Creator

Descriptive adjectives help define the style, color palette and atmosphere of the motifs, such as “A warm, cozy Christmas card with rich reds and golds”. If you don’t have an idea for a suitable image prompt, you can ask Chat-GPT for inspiration.

This is what the “Bling Image Creator” did when asked to create a beautiful Christmas card in warm colors.

Screenshot Bling

Merge text and images

The combination of text and image created in this way now needs to be assembled into a finished card. One tool for this is the online design tool Canva. Even the free version offers countless templates for all kinds of motifs, including typical Christmas card designs.

In the online design tool Canva you can put together the Christmas card from images and text.

Screenshot Canva

The designs can be edited directly in the browser and easily supplemented with images and text you create yourself. Canva also offers extensive support that makes the tool usable even for design beginners. But you can also ask Chat-GPT: “How do I use Canva?”

More options with Chat-GPT Plus

The process is a lot more convenient for subscribers to the paid chat GPT Plus. In addition to the more powerful GPT-4 language model, image generation via Dall-E 3 is also integrated here. You can create a Christmas card motif directly in the same chat using a request such as “draw me a picture that goes with this text”.

You can also use the paper clip symbol to upload your own photos and incorporate them into the motifs. It is also possible to adjust the images promptly, for example as a stylized comic version of a family photo.

The possibilities offered by the recently released GPT network go one step further. For example, the specialized “Christmas Card Maker” guides you through the creation step by step. A finished card comes out here that can be sent straight away.

