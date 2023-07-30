How to Display Cool Gaming Details with MSI Afterburner: A Step-by-Step Guide

Title: Enhance Your Gaming Experience with MSI Afterburner’s Monitoring Software

Subtitle: Discover how to display detailed computer information while gaming

In today’s gaming world, many YouTube creators and streamers have made a name for themselves by showcasing the finer details of their gaming experiences. Have you ever wondered how they achieve this level of sophistication? If so, MSI Afterburner, a leading e-sports manufacturer, has a solution for you. By using their monitoring software, gamers can effectively display crucial information on their screens, enhancing both practicality and visual appeal.

For avid gamers, it is important to understand the running status of their computer and to stay up to date with their system configuration. Unfortunately, not all games have built-in options to display this information. This is where MSI Afterburner comes in. The software, recommended by MSI themselves, is free to use and easy to install. By downloading and installing MSI Afterburner from the official MSI website, gamers can access a wealth of monitoring and display options.

However, it is essential to be cautious of phishing websites that may attempt to steal data. It is strongly advised to only download MSI Afterburner from the official website. Additionally, during the installation process, users must remember to check the box for “RivaTuner Statistics Server” as it is pivotal to the overall functionality of the software.

Once MSI Afterburner is installed, users can simply launch the program, which will automatically enable the RivaTuner statistics server. Before delving into the settings, it is important to enable the “Show On-Screen Display” function of the RivaTuner statistics server. This can be done by going through the settings and ensuring the option is checked.

To begin customizing the display, users should open a lightweight game or application that allows for easy tweaking. By clicking on the gear icon in the MSI Afterburner interface, users can access the settings menu. From there, they should navigate to the monitoring option and select the desired information they wish to display in the game.

By checking the “Display on OSD” and “Override group name” options, users can customize the appearance of the displayed information. This includes modifying the names of the categories, such as changing “GPU” to the specific name of the graphics card for easier identification. Users are encouraged to set the names in English to avoid garbled characters.

Furthermore, the order of the displayed information can be adjusted by simply dragging the selection direction. Alongside the basic setup, MSI Afterburner offers advanced display settings to maximize visual appeal. Users can customize the colors of different categories, adjust the dimensions of the display chart, and even change the font style.

With the completion of these settings, gamers can now enjoy a truly immersive experience with detailed computer information displayed on their screens. Whether gaming live or recording gameplay for a YouTube video, users can elevate their professionalism with ease. By simply running MSI Afterburner alongside their favorite games, gamers can impress their audience by showcasing their technical prowess.

