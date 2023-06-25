How to do it: become Afwul and join a Netflix series. Or Streamberry

Arrived on Netflix on June 15, the sixth season of Black Mirror it is exactly in the wake of the previous ones, despite being different from all the previous ones (here our selection of the 9 best episodes).

It’s in the groove because it causes a lot of discussion just like the ones that came before, bro who thinks it’s beautiful, who thinks it’s the worst of all, so bad as to make it necessary to cancel the Netflix account, those who appreciated the decisive change of course and those who summarized everything in a practical “beautiful but it’s not Black Mirror”. Precisely because it is different from all the previous ones.

New possibilities and ancient fears

However you think, there is no doubt that some episodes are valuable and will leave a mark on future television production. We are obviously talking about the first, the third and above all the fourthwith a twist that has a similar impact to what happens in the middle of From dusk to dawn or in the final part of the first video game of the saga Halo.

The initial bet is instead that perhaps closest to the standards of Black Mirror: Imagine a world of cinema and TV in which the AIs write the screenplays (which doesn’t happen yet but almost) and tells of an ordinary woman who finds herself the protagonist of a serial in spite of herself. With daily episodes that faithfully reproduce her life and are shown to everyone, to the whole world, to her boyfriend, colleagues, friends and relatives. With the predictable consequences, so much so that everyone ends up think that Joan is terrible (which is the title of the episode).

The episode is brilliant both because Netflix has been able to make a fool of itself and also the fears of the cinematographic environment both because it aroused the fears of the spectators, who on social networks said they ran to read the Terms of Use of their subscription to understand if they really could end up like Joan (spoiler: no, it’s not possible).

The company, which in Joan is terrible she gave herself the name of Streamberry, thought he could capitalize on this popularity by creating a site where anyone can briefly try to become awful. Terrible, at least for a moment.

How do you become like Joan is afwul

Doing so is not complicated: connect to youareawful.comyou click on Join the Streamberry Family!, enter your name (true, if you want a more realistic effect) and upload a photo, possibly adjusting its positioning. Before continuing you need to grant permission because “Netflix can use my picture for its marketing campaigns” and also confirm that “I have I have read and accepted the Terms of Service and the Privacy Statement” (which are these, for the avoidance of doubt).

Without this last step, you arrive on a page that looks like the initial one of Netflix, where it stands out the (fake) new series just created and also you have the possibility to download the image made with your own photo. So I can show it off to friends and on social media, which is what this whole thing is all about.

