How to download YouTube videos with VLC

Discover one of the best VLC tricks to play YouTube videos without internet.

Now you can download YouTube videos quickly and safely. Here we tell you how to do it!

There are many advantages of downloading YouTube videos, among them the main one that stands out is that it is possible to enjoy audiovisual content without interruptions, either due to internet connection drops or due to the large number of advertisements found in the video. Furthermore, when you download a video you can play it as many times as you like and, best of all, without being connected to a network. Another great advantage is that downloads can be stored on any device and can even be shared directly with other people.

For these reasons, more and more Chrome extensions are being developed to download videos from YouTube, as well as programs and applications that allow the playback of different video and audio formats. One of the The best known today is VLC; Therefore, this time we will tell you how you can use it to download YouTube videos and much more.

VLC: what it is and how to use it to download YouTube videos

VLC is one of the best and most complete multimedia players that you can install on your computer

If you still don’t fully know how to use VLC, then it is important to remember that this is a multimedia content player compatible with different video and audio formats. Its functionality is very simple and has an intuitive interface. To start using this program it is necessary to install it, either on the PC or mobile device, such as iOS and Android; once this is done you will be able to download YouTube videos. In fact, it is considered one of the best players of the moment because it is a light application, easy to access and includes advanced tools.

In addition, with this program you can download a piece of a song from YouTube or any video that catches your attention and, best of all, without having to use Chrome extensions nor third-party programs that put your personal data at risk. VLC also allows you to record a computer screen, share the video and create a list of the audiovisual contents of greatest interest so that they can be played consecutively, without using controls.

Steps to download YouTube videos with VLC

By following these steps you can download YouTube videos using the VLC player.

One of the most secret tricks of VLC is to download videos. However, few users can apply it. Therefore, below, we will explain all the steps you must follow to download a part of a YouTube video or the entire content.

First of all, you must access YouTube, either from the mobile app or from the web. Next, write in the search engine YouTube the name of the video you want to download and copy the url address of the same. To do this, if you are from a computer you must go to the address bar at the top of the browser to copy the link or, if you use the mobile app, you just have to select the share icon and copy the link.

Once Copied the URL of the video to the clipboard, you proceed to open the program VLC; In it you will see the tab Middle which you must select to display the options. Among them you will click on the Open network location. Another way to access this option faster is by simultaneously pressing the keys Control + N. However, this is a shortcut for Windows, which means it will be different on other operating systems. The window will immediately appear Open middle and you must select the tab Red. In this section what you have to do is write or paste the URL address of the YouTube video right in the bar. Enter a URL. Then just subtract by pressing the button play which is located at the bottom of said window. Now, you will notice that the YouTube content will open and play automatically in the program. But, this is not all, since the next thing is to select the tab Tools to click on the option Multimedia information or instead, applying the Windows shortcut Control + J to access faster. Subsequently, a new window, Current media information, where all the information of the chosen YouTube video will appear and which is now playing in VLC. This window has several tabs at the top, among them you must select the option General To copy the video address, it is located at the bottom of the window, specifically in the bar. Place. This is a temporary address to find the YouTube video, which is necessary so that the program can play it.

The next thing is to access the browser of your choice and paste the link previously copied into VLC in the address bar and then click on the key Intro. This way you will be accessing the video from your browser and with the same temporary address that the program created to extract and play the video. The difference with this method is that you will be able to play the content without having to enter the YouTube website or app, which means that the video has lost the protections that prohibit its download. Knowing this, what follows is simple; you just have to right click on any part of the video and select the option Save video as, choose the location where it will be stored, enter the file name and click on Keep to start your download in mp4 format.

And ready! To the follow each of the instructions to the letter described you will be able to access the YouTube video as many times as you want and without having to have an internet connection.

