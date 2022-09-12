On Windows systems, everyone is familiar with using “Ctrl + C” to copy text or pictures, but you may only know that you should paste it on the label as soon as possible after copying, otherwise it will be overwritten by the next copy. If you are a Windows 11 user, you don’t have to worry about this, because the system has a built-in clipboard history, can’t you use it? Then you have to learn this time!

How to Enable and View Clipboard History on Windows 11 for Productivity

The built-in scrapbook history function of Windows 11 is actually super convenient. As long as you copy it once, it will be temporarily stored in the record. You can go back and copy the content at any time. You don’t have to worry about forgetting to paste the wrong hand and copying something else to cover it. In the past, especially when writing homework and reports, there were always some lengthy proper names or uncommon English words, and it was very convenient to quickly find and copy.

Enable clipboard history on Windows 11

Before using the recording function, you must manually turn it on. The process steps are very simple:

Open “Settings”, go to the “System” tab, scroll down to find “Scrapbook”.



After entering, open the “Clipboard History” option. If you have more than one device, it is recommended to enable it together with the “cross-device synchronization” below, so that you can access the same content on different devices, and then choose whether to automatically synchronize. Also, if you want to clear the scrapbook records, do it from this page.



View and use clipboard history

Although you have already enabled this feature, I would like to remind everyone here that the clipboard history in Windows 11 is limited to specific applications for copying pictures, such as Microsoft Edge, built-in screenshot tool, etc. You can still select copy from the function by right-clicking according to your personal habits, or use the keyboard shortcut keys “Ctrl+C” and “Ctrl+V” to copy and paste the selected text or image. The method of calling and accessing the scrapbook history is also very simple:

This function is really convenient, I can’t be the only one who knows (?), especially when writing related articles about the conference, sometimes manufacturers name a long list of products. This method will be used for quick access without repeated copying, and it will be more efficient with less effort!