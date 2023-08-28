How to establish an open feedback culture?

Benefits and strategies of feedback in organizations

Feedback enables growth and improvement. Weaknesses and problems must be identified in an organization or company before they can be eliminated. Positive feedback encourages and creates a pleasant working atmosphere. An open feedback culture is therefore important for entrepreneurial success and the existence of organizations. But how do you manage to establish this open feedback culture? What advantages are associated with a feedback culture? What helps to build a sustainable feedback culture? And what is meant by feedback cycle, 90 degree feedback and 360 degree feedback? Read our overview.

What is feedback culture?

The English term feedback is widely used in German and is used synonymously for terms such as feedback or evaluation. In organizations or companies, one speaks of a feedback culture when activities, performance, behavior and satisfaction of employees are regularly discussed in exchange with superiors or managers. The results of the feedback can be used to develop strategies for more growth and job satisfaction.

A good feedback culture is closely linked to a positive error culture and a culture of trust in the workforce: weaknesses should be allowed to be named. Mistakes must be allowed and should be seen as an opportunity for improvement and learning, not a reason for punishment or even dismissal. Feedback should also include praise and recognition of accomplishments. An open feedback culture is only possible if it can be trusted that honest feedback does not lead to negative consequences, but is an integral part of a constant search for improvement in work performance and working conditions.

Why is it important to establish an open feedback culture?

Weaknesses and errors in an organization can only be remedied if they can be named. An open feedback culture is therefore crucial for the growth and development of an organization or a company. If companies encourage open feedback, they are also open to improvements and can thus constantly improve the performance and skills of their employees.

A good feedback culture also strengthens a positive working environment and open communication between employees. It is an important part of effective leadership and successful teamwork.

An open feedback culture can:

Strengthen growth and development: Constructive feedback helps improve skills, overcome weaknesses, and increase performance. Employees can better exploit their potential and develop further with the help of feedback.

Improve performance: Feedback helps to better identify strengths and weaknesses and to use the findings for further development.

improve teamwork and strengthen team spirit: Constructive feedback and open communication foster a sense of togetherness and trust.

Address problems early and contribute to problem solving: Regular feedback helps identify discrepancies or emerging issues at an early stage before they escalate.

Promote innovation: Not only problems and errors, but also ideas and suggestions for improvement are the subject of feedback.

Strengthen employee loyalty: Regular feedback shows employees that they are valued and that their opinion counts. This increases job satisfaction.

Strengthen customer satisfaction: As part of external communication, feedback can be used to learn more about customer satisfaction, possible problems, and to work on improvements.

Strategies for building a feedback culture:

A successful feedback culture lives on regularity. Set reasonable time intervals between feedback meetings. A feedback session should not be seen as something out of the ordinary and therefore potentially threatening, but as a normal part of work culture. Especially during the training It is advisable to make appointments for feedback meetings right from the start, e.g. B. once a month. Spontaneous, informal feedback should also be encouraged in everyday work.

In addition, companies should Guideline create how a feedback session can go and make this guide available to everyone. Both team leaders and employees can then prepare for the feedback session.

A feedback guide may include:

Tips for giving and receiving feedback: Feedback should be formulated constructively and respectfully, and should not judge the person but their behavior and actions. The feedback recipient should be open to feedback and ready for change.

Explanations of feedback types: Explain what types of feedback there are, e.g. B. constructive feedback to identify opportunities for improvement, positive feedback to recognize achievements, etc.

Explanations of possible feedback channels: Show that feedback can not only be given in on-site discussions, but also e.g. B. also via video feedback. Effective modern feedback methods have been established, especially for remote and hybrid teams. Provide access to the appropriate tools and explain how to use them.

Examples of successful feedback: Add examples of good and bad feedback. Explain what was good or how it could have been better.

Basically it should confidentiality are emphasized by feedback: Sensitize team leaders and supervisors to the fact that an open feedback culture is only possible with trust.

Can also be helpful Training, workshops or tutorials to strengthen the skills and knowledge of managers and employees on the topic of feedback.

Incidentally, the guidelines and the feedback culture itself should also be open to feedback. Because there is usually always room for improvement.

90-Grad-Feedback versus 360-Grad-Feedback

In order to assess the performance and skills of an employee comprehensively and from different perspectives, the 360-Grad-Feedback established. Feedback is obtained from supervisors, teammates and, if available, customers and those bound by instructions, and may also contain a self-assessment by the employee. The feedback collected is anonymised and summarized in order to identify the employee’s strengths and potential. The collected 360-degree feedback is then often discussed with the employee by a supervisor or HR and goals for professional development are derived from this. The 360-degree feedback offers a holistic assessment of an employee, as different working relationships and hierarchical levels are taken into account.

The 90-Grad-Feedback on the other hand, focuses solely on the relationship between the employee and the direct manager. Both sides give each other feedback and exchange information about working methods, communication, expectations and wishes. The 90-degree feedback aims to improve the cooperation of this two-person constellation and focuses on the direct working relationship, its effectiveness and potential. Misunderstandings can be clarified in 90-degree feedback and expectations can be adjusted.

What is a feedback cycle?

Feedback is continuously collected and evaluated in a feedback cycle, and potential for improvement is derived from it. The cycle should enable constant learning and growth. Feedback cycles can be used for personal employee development, project work or leadership management.

The feedback cycle consists of the following steps: Collecting feedback > Analyzing feedback > Giving feedback > Agreeing on goals (e.g. using the SMART method) > Defining measures and implementing goals > Observing goal implementation > Adjusting goals and measures (the cycle starts over).

