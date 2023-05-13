How to extract a frame from a GIF on Mac? It is not difficult

The GIFs are one of the most popular image formats, not only for their weight but also because they allow you to share animated content via messaging platforms such as Whatsapp or Telegram in a short time. However, how can you extract a frame from a GIF?

On Mac it is very simple, since the Preview application integrated within it can be used.

What needs to be done is open the folder where the GIF is saved in the Finder. At this point you have to double click on the image to open it in Preview. Once this is done in the left bar you will see all the individual frames: alternatively you can click on “Thumbnails” in the “View” panel to show the bar.

From the side panel choose one of the images of the gif and holding down with the mouse, drag and drop it to the desktop or any other folder. Initially the file will be exported in TIFF format, but you can convert it using the “Convert image” function accessible by right-clicking on the file and then on “Quick actions”. You can choose between various formats (JPEG, PNG or HEIF); but the advice is to opt for “Real Size” to maintain the quality and metadata.

On these pages a few days ago we explained what to do if your Mac doesn’t open a PDF file.