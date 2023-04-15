How to Find Out Your Tagged Messages in LINE- Saydigi-Tech

How to find out the message that you have been tagged in LINE

After LINE launched the function of tag everyone in the group in 2022, it also makes itself often unknowingly called by individual tag or tag all notifications. But sometimes the tag in the group is not so timely to see by myself, and it is washed up by other people’s messages; or when a few days later, I suddenly want to check whether the tasks assigned to me have been missed. manage? Here we are going to share how to find out the message that you are tagged.

Method 1. Search from a specific group

If you have already locked the group you want to find tagged, then after entering the group, enter @your name or @all through the “search” icon above, and then all the messages that you have been tagged will appear.

Method 2: Search in all messages

If you are not sure which group you are looking for, we can also enter @your name or @all in the “Search” field above on the LINE chat homepage, and then all the chat groups that have tagged you will be listed.