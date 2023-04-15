Home » How to Find Out Your Tagged Messages in LINE- Saydigi-Tech
Technology

How to Find Out Your Tagged Messages in LINE- Saydigi-Tech

by admin
How to Find Out Your Tagged Messages in LINE- Saydigi-Tech

How to find out the message that you have been tagged in LINE


After LINE launched the function of tag everyone in the group in 2022, it also makes itself often unknowingly called by individual tag or tag all notifications. But sometimes the tag in the group is not so timely to see by myself, and it is washed up by other people’s messages; or when a few days later, I suddenly want to check whether the tasks assigned to me have been missed. manage? Here we are going to share how to find out the message that you are tagged.

Method 1. Search from a specific group

If you have already locked the group you want to find tagged, then after entering the group, enter @your name or @all through the “search” icon above, and then all the messages that you have been tagged will appear.

Method 2: Search in all messages

If you are not sure which group you are looking for, we can also enter @your name or @all in the “Search” field above on the LINE chat homepage, and then all the chat groups that have tagged you will be listed.

See also  Social networks aren't dying, they're shrinking

You may also like

This PlayStation controller is said to be able...

Stream Controller X: Razer tempts with 15 Switchblade...

Meta Quest 2: Saturn VR Headset Deal –...

NearDrop realizes that Android can also use the...

Die EasyLonger EL268PRO im Test, 100W + 268000...

Only $30 per month guarantees Internet security and...

WYBOT Osprey 700 buy cheap from 485€ (04/2023)

Ed Boon may be teasing Shaolin Monks remake...

Tamagotchi – how a digital pet achieved cult...

Xiaomi China Trip 2023 – your questions, visa...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy