How to find the best soundbar for your living room

PR/Business Insider

Whether movies, YouTube or sports programs – with a soundbar you enhance the audio experience of your television. In order to find a model that suits your TV and your living room, you should consider a few aspects when making your selection, such as the size of the room or the sound channels. You can achieve the best immersive listening experience with a real home cinema system such as the complete set from Sonos. Click here for the offer at Tink for 1,699.95 euros*.

Disclaimer: If you make a purchase from a link marked with an asterisk, we receive a small commission. Learn more

OLED display, 4K resolution, 120 Hertz – the picture quality of televisions seems to improve with every new model. The sound technology for TV sets, on the other hand, is developing somewhat more slowly, because the flat design often does not leave enough space for powerful loudspeakers. The sound of your TV is a bit thin? Then a soundbar is ideal for providing more sound power. Business Insider reveals which soundbar models are currently convincing and for which rooms and needs they are suitable. A few more buying tips can be found at the end of the list.

Complete package for the home cinema experience: Sonos soundbar and subwoofer

Individual equalizer, true play, night mode, voice recognition – the Beam Gen 2 by Sonos leaves nothing to be desired. In the associated app, you either adjust the sound according to your needs or use True Play to automatically determine the best room acoustics. Other features such as night mode and voice recognition regulate the volume of individual sounds, such as conversations. Speaking of language: thanks to Alexa and Google integration, the soundbar also responds to your voice commands.

At specialist retailer Tink you can get the Sonos Beam Gen. 2 in a set* with the Sub Gen. 3 subwoofer and two Smart Speakers Sonos One Gen. 2. The subwoofer supports the soundbar with powerful bass, while the two speakers can also be used as WLAN and Bluetooth speakers are great for streaming music and podcasts. If you connect all devices with each other, the 3.0 soundbar becomes a 5.1-channel system with immersive power.

Sonos Beam Gen. 2 in a set – home cinema system with soundbar, subwoofer and two smart speakers – 1,699.95 instead of 1,906.00 euros at Tink* measurements and weight: 65.1 x 6.9 x 10 centimeters, 2.8 kilograms

channels: 3.0-System

interfaces: HDMI ARC, Optical audio-in, Wi-Fi

Audio-Codecs: PCM, Dolby Digital Plus, Dolby Atmos, Dolby True HD, Dolby Digital

Notice: Price and availability in the shop may vary See also Mother's Day offers at Media Markt and Saturn: the best deals

The set is therefore suitable for medium-sized to large rooms and is the right choice for movie buffs who want to spice up their home cinema. All the devices need a lot of space – for the right surround sound, you position the soundbar under the TV, the subwoofer at sofa level and the two loudspeakers on the left and right of the room. Of course, you can also use the smart speakers separately from the soundbar as speakers and benefit from multi-room audio.

The best soundbar in the test: Sony HT-A7000 for medium-sized rooms

Not every living room has room for an entire home cinema system. If you still don’t want to do without decent surround sound, take a look at the Sony HT-A7000*. The soundbar is equipped with a 7.1.2 system: A total of ten loudspeakers ensure balanced highs, mids and lows. Depending on your needs, you can choose between different sound modes for music, films, dialogues and more – here the soundbar regulates the sound independently and emphasizes voices, for example.

The Sony HAT-A7000 was also able to convince the Stiftung Warentest and with a grade of 2.3 (“good”) took the top spot in the list of best soundbars without a subwoofer. Sound quality, handling and power consumption were positive. However, there is room for improvement in the automatic sound optimization.

Sony HT-A7000 – Soundbar with integrated subwoofer and Dolby Atmos – 1,179.00 euros at Saturn* measurements and weight: 130 x 8 x 14.2 centimeters, 8.7 kilograms

Performance: 500 Watt

channels: 7.1.2 system (2x upward-firing speakers, 2x beam tweeters, 5x front speakers, 1x integrated subwoofer)

interfaces: 2x HDMI in, HDMI out (ARC/eARC), USB, optical audio output, analogue audio output, Bluetooth, WLAN, Apple AirPlay

Audio-Codecs: Dolby Atmos, DTS:X

Notice: Price and availability in the shop may vary

read too Amazon Echo, Google Home & Co.: Which smart speaker suits you best?

Solo Soundbar Series II: Affordable sound from Bose

The soundbars from Sonos and Sony not only have the good sound in common – both devices are also priced in the upper segment. You don’t necessarily have to dig that deep into your pocket: The Bose Solo Soundbar Series II* offers all the important functions for a smaller budget.

The soundbar has only a few connections, which makes commissioning quite simple. The remote control is also clear and offers, among other things, buttons for bass boost or dialogue mode. Thanks to Bluetooth, you can also use the Series II as a speaker and stream music from your cell phone. At Amazon, the Bose model is always among the bestsellers and ranks at 4.5 out of five stars after more than 2,600 reviews.

See also "WILD HEARTS" is a simple trial, different from the fantasy oriental hunting game of "Monster Hunter" Bose Solo Soundbar Series II – soundbar with bass boost, dialogue mode and Bluetooth – 199.95 euros at Amazon * measurements and weight: 54.9 x 8.6 x 6.6 centimeters, 1.7 kilograms

channels: 2.0-System

interfaces: optical, coaxial, 3.5 mm jack, Bluetooth

Audio-Codecs: Dolby Audio

Notice: Price and availability in the shop may vary

The Bose Solo Soundbar Series II reliably does its job – it improves the sound of your TV. However, you have to do without smart features such as voice control or an app in this price range. The model is therefore a great choice for smaller rooms and users who do not need any technical gadgets.

LG DSPD7Y: The best soundbar with an external subwoofer

If you own an LG television, the obvious choice is to use a soundbar from the manufacturer. In the middle price and performance segment, the DSPD7Y* catches the eye: the model comes with an external subwoofer and turns out to be a real all-rounder.

There are five different sound modes to choose from: Game, Voice, Music, Movie and Sport. There is the right sound setting for every preference, you can adjust it at any time in the app. This soundbar cannot be integrated into the WLAN network, but you can stream music via Bluetooth – or very old-school via a USB stick. Even without an LG TV, this soundbar and subwoofer twin pack is ideal for medium-sized rooms. If you often enjoy different formats, you will particularly benefit from the various presets – with one click you have optimized sound for films, games or music.

LG DSPD7Y – soundbar with external subwoofer – 349.99 instead of 499.00 euros at Otto* measurements and weight: 89 x 6.5 x 11.9 centimeters, 3.8 kilograms

Performance: 160 Watt

channels: 3.1.2-System

interfaces: HDMI 2.1, Optical audio-in, USB, Bluetooth

Audio-Codecs: Dolby Atmos, DTS:X, AI Room Calibration, Meridian, Dolby Digital Plus, DTS-HD Master Audio, DTS Digital Surround und mehr

Notice: Price and availability in the shop may vary

At Stiftung Warentest, the model achieved “good” or “very good” results in all tested categories – sound, handling and power consumption. The LG DSPD7Y thus took second place on the podium. The test winner, the LG DSP8YA, is a bit more powerful – but currently also more difficult to obtain.

Buying a soundbar: These factors are important

Before you decide on a soundbar, you should know about the following aspects:

room size : The bigger the room, the more power the soundbar should have to fill the whole room. For smaller rooms, models that only have a few audio channels are sufficient. For larger rooms, you should rely on soundbars with many channels and an external subwoofer to achieve the best possible real or virtual surround sound.

: The bigger the room, the more power the soundbar should have to fill the whole room. For smaller rooms, models that only have a few audio channels are sufficient. For larger rooms, you should rely on soundbars with many channels and an external subwoofer to achieve the best possible real or virtual surround sound. sound channels : The number of audio channels determines the sound. For example, if a soundbar has a 5.1.2 system, it will have five distributed main speakers, an integrated subwoofer, and two upward-firing speakers that project sound onto the ceiling for surround sound. Many soundbars come with an external subwoofer, which usually delivers better bass than built-in woofers.

: The number of audio channels determines the sound. For example, if a soundbar has a 5.1.2 system, it will have five distributed main speakers, an integrated subwoofer, and two upward-firing speakers that project sound onto the ceiling for surround sound. Many soundbars come with an external subwoofer, which usually delivers better bass than built-in woofers. interfaces : Optical inputs and outputs are used – logically – for audio transmission from the television to the soundbar. In addition, many sound bars have an HDMI port so that you can connect additional devices or even control the soundbar via HDMI-CEC using your television remote control. Most soundbars also have a Bluetooth interface that you can use to connect them to your smartphone as a speaker.

: Optical inputs and outputs are used – logically – for audio transmission from the television to the soundbar. In addition, many sound bars have an HDMI port so that you can connect additional devices or even control the soundbar via HDMI-CEC using your television remote control. Most soundbars also have a Bluetooth interface that you can use to connect them to your smartphone as a speaker. Audio-Codecs: The audio codecs are used to (de-)compress audio content. The more audio codecs a soundbar supports, the more audio formats it can transmit. Dolby Digital and DTS, for example, are widespread and provide a general surround sound. It gets a little more precise with technologies such as Dolby Atmos or DTS:X, which offer object-tracking surround sound.

If there was no model for you in our list, you will certainly find the right soundbar for your television based on these criteria.