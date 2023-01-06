Listen to the audio version of the article

Today it is possible to find out which operator covers us with the best fiber optic technology and speed, but it is an undertaking that requires some attempts. It goes even worse if we want to know when they will cover our house with fiber optics. The institutional sites that in theory should do so give information with a dropper and sometimes even in an unclear way.

In short, it is likely that some detective work is required if we are to get to the bottom of it. But it’s worth it. This research that can serve us for various reasons. For example if we want to change operator or activate a line in a new home; but also if we want to evaluate where to rent one or evaluate the purchase.

It would be a problem to move house and discover that fiber won’t arrive for a few years, especially if we do a lot of smart working; but now having a good connection is also necessary for fans of football, films and TV series.

Even if today there isn’t an ideal site to have this information and protect us from the risks of a wrong choice, something can still be done. IlSole24Ore has analyzed many specialized sites, of retail and wholesale operators and institutional ones (of the Government and of the authorities of the sector) to find the best way to respond to these needs.

Institutional sites for coverage

Looking at what has been declared by institutional sources, everything should be easy. Just recently, the sites where in theory it is possible to inquire about one’s own fiber coverage and expansion plans have received new communication campaigns. For example, maps.agcom.it. You open it and you already don’t know where to click, always aimed at insiders only, who also risk being confused. At the end a map opens with many colored squares, difficult to interpret. It doesn’t tell us which operator covers us at what speed, but only the maximum speed that can be reached depending on a geographical area seen on a satellite map. Furthermore, the information does not seem very reliable: it seems hardly credible that at a distance of two metres, even in the center of Milan, one passes from 2 Gigabits to 10 Megabits per second. Better luck on https://bandaultralarga.italia.it, of the Government. Let’s avoid the map, which again tells us the state of the fiber optic construction sites in the language of insiders. Instead, we use https://bandaultralarga.italia.it/address to enter our home address. It gives us two pieces of information: the current state of coverage (maximum speed achievable, but not the operator that offers it to us) and then when an upgrade is expected based on the declarations of companies and government plans. At present, those who do not already have complete optical fiber, which today typically gives 2.5 Gigabits (except for some Municipalities where Tim gives 10 Gigabits and Iliad 5 Gigabits), can hope to be covered by 2024 or, at worst, by 2026 (with funds from the new Italy 1 Gigabit plan). The date is precisely given to us by that site if we put our address, but this information needs to be taken with a grain of salt. Let’s take into account that the penultimate ultra-broadband plan should have given everyone 1 Gigabit already by 2020 and now we are talking about 2023-2024 (the assignee, Open Fiber, has so far paid 45 million euros in penalties for delays). The 2026 plan with Pnnr funds could undergo similar delays: the operators, who should take care of the coverage, are already putting their hands forward talking about labor shortages and increases in raw material prices. In short: if we want to move to a house where the coverage it is expected in 2024 let’s take into account a couple of years of delays; but it would still be positive information compared to the estimate of a later date. To be honest: the reliability of the site regarding the current coverage is not even clear. We tried with our address and read that there would be 1 Gigabit fiber coverage. However, no site of any operator can give us that speed; nor those of the subjects who are building the network, Open Fiber and Fibercop.

Operator sites

Note: see on https://openfiber.it/verifica-copertura and on https://www.fibercop.it to check the coverage of our address. This way we will know what we can aim for. If we are not covered, we give our email address in the form that will open: so we will be notified when things improve. It is a useful service. Let’s do it on both services, they are different covers in fact. The next step, once we know what the maximum obtainable speed is, is actually to see which operator gives it to us and at what price. We can go to the sites of each operator (Tim, Iliad, Wind Tre, Tiscali, Vodafone, Fastweb…) to have the maximum achievable speed and, in some cases, also the estimated average speed. Let’s take into account that to date, complete fiber covers about 50 percent of the population, while mixed copper (100-200 Megabit speeds) covers about 95 percent.

There are also comparison sites that can be used.

For example https://tariffe.segugio.it. We write the address and it tells us the maximum speed and those offered by all the operators in that area. In the drop-down menu, however, let’s order them according to speed. A caveat: we ignore the first result, because it is sponsored. More technical and more direct is https://fibermap.it. We put our address and find out which technology (not the operator) covers us, at which maximum speed. The last useful indication can come from the institutional site https://misurainternet.it/bande_minime. It tells us the minimum speed guaranteed by each operator for each offer (even if some of the newest ones are missing). We thus discover, for example, that on gigabit some operators offer a minimum of 100 Megabits, others up to 300 Megabits. If the speed drops below that value (to be certified with the Nemesys speed test) we are entitled to a free cancellation. A balance to get the best answers on coverage and speed

So what is best to do?

If we don’t know where to start from, from a comparison site we can meanwhile see which offers they cover us, speeds and prices and from here then go to the site of the chosen operator. Alternatively, let’s see directly on the sites of the operators we prefer. For the final choice, we weigh the maximum speeds and prices (and any other services included), taking into account that today 1 Gigabit is more than enough for almost all the normal needs of a family. Those who are very scrupulous (and perhaps even a little biased) could also take a look at the minimum speeds. Are we not covered by complete fiber? We could try to console ourselves with a (hypothetical) coverage estimate via bandaultralarga.italia.it and keep us updated with an alert that can be set on the Open Fiber and Fibercop sites.