How to Find Wifi Password on Android

If you have configured your Android smartphone with your home Wi-Fi connection, it will be easy for you recover password from phonewithout the need to use the computer or check under the modem.

In fact, you can recover all the passwords of the Wifi connections you have used on your smartphone and share them with other devices. In fact, after the first configuration and saving the passwords, you will always have the possibility to access and view them. A great solution, especially if you have lost some login credentials. Let’s see how to proceed.

Recover Wifi passwords on Android 10 and later

The procedure we are about to illustrate is valid, in principle, on all devices with Android 10 and later. However, depending on the smartphone manufacturer, some menu items may vary, due to the software customization applied by the brands (in particular Samsung and Huawei).

Per find and share Wifi passwords saved on Android:

Go up Settings and then up Network and Internet; Select the item Internet and choose the connection; Select the gear icon next to the name; You choose Share where the icon is present QR Code; Unlock your device; Scan the QR Code to the other device with which you want to share the password and connection.

Alternatively, you can also manually copy the password shown below the QR code.

Find rooted Android Wifi passwords

If you have a smartphone with a older version of Android (9 or earlier), or you need to view the password of a saved but no longer used network, you will have to act by enabling i root permissions.

You will also need an application called “Wi-Fi Password”, which you can download for free from the Play Store. The app necessarily needs root permissions to work, and on some devices it may provide incorrect data due to the encryption system used to protect saved passwords.

After starting the application, you will be asked to give root access consent and, if the operation is successful, you will be shown the list of saved network names con le relative password.

How to find out protected Wifi passwords on Android

We have seen the methods for find your forgotten password of your Wi-Fi network which, in most cases, can be recovered within a few steps.

How to do it instead, if you want find Android protected Wifi passwords? In this case, there is little that can be done. Recover the password from an unknown network it is not easy due to the encryption systems that protect the access keys.

Currently, there is no application that can ensure success, in fact, more often than not, these are apps that ask root access without serving its purpose, becoming a vehicle for malware and other cyber threats.

Furthermore, we remind you that try to steal Wifi password of other people represents a violation of privacy, an action which, in many cases, constitutes a real crime. Discover other ways to surf the internet for free.

Therefore, we recommend that you always ask the legitimate owner for the network access data.

