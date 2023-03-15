Modern smartphones are packed with features, but call logs are a basic feature that has been around since the inception of mobile phones. Your Android phone will record all incoming and outgoing calls, including call time, phone number, call duration and other related information, but sometimes for some reason, the Android phone may have a problem that the call log does not display suddenly, This tutorial is to tell you how to fix it yourself.

How to fix call log not showing on Android phone?

There are many reasons why the smartphone cannot display the incoming call records normally, and the most common ones are as follows:

Call log display is limited

Android phones can only store up to 500 call records. When the upper limit is exceeded, the mobile phone system will start to delete the oldest call records on the phone.

When the storage space on the device becomes insufficient, the operating system may automatically delete old call logs to save space.

Just like other apps, the Phone Dialer app has bugs that can prevent the app from functioning properly and may cause issues with displaying call logs not showing up.

Almost every phone app running in the latest version of Android requires permission to call on the phone, and if the system doesn’t allow the phone app in your phone to have access to the call log, you may not be able to view the call log.

As with other issues, your system software may be preventing calls from showing up on your phone, but you can fix this by updating your phone’s operating system.

In this tutorial, you can follow the instructions to solve the problem that the call history does not display, and avoid it from happening again in the future (unless it is an Android system problem), without further ado, let’s get into the topic right away!

★The following demonstrations are based on Pixel phones. Other brands may have different function settings and names, but there should be little difference. You can look for them yourself.

phone restart

Restarting the phone is the easiest and most effective way to fix the phone app not showing call logs on your smartphone. When you restart your device, all running processes and applications are shut down, and the operating system is reloaded. This process clears your device’s memory and temporary storage, which can resolve most app issues.

Allow phone app to access call log permissions

Apps need system permissions to access data on the device, and with each new version, Google makes it harder for app developers to access data and storage to protect users’ privacy. Now, every application on your Android phone must be authorized by you to access it, and you can also turn it on or off in the settings at any time. If an app crashes on your smartphone, the app may not have permission to read or write data, or the app permissions have been reset. To fix this, you can check the app permissions and check if the required authorization is allowed for the phone app.

Long press on the phone app and tap to enter “App Information”.

(If it is an old version of the system, you can find the phone application from Settings>>Applications and enter to view it)

Check whether the “Call History” permission is allowed.



Set automatic date and time

The phone app on your smartphone will sync the call log with the current date and time on the phone, if your phone is set to the incorrect date or time, it may show a different call log or no call log at all. You can easily fix this by setting an automatic date and time.

Open the “Settings” app and scroll down to find “System”.

Then click on Date and Time.

Then turn on the switches of “Automatically set time” and “Automatically set time zone”. If you want to ensure that the update time of your Android phone matches any time zone you are in, you must turn on the “Use location information to set time zone” option by the way, and you will find that the time will change with different positioning locations, most obviously in transportation When moving (airplane, etc.).



Force stop phone app

Android smartphones have a built-in “force stop” feature that allows you to suspend and stop specific apps that are currently running in the background. When you force stop an app, the app will close and its background processes will stop. Forcing an app to stop can be helpful if the app is having issues or crashing. It can also help free up system resources and improve device performance when too many apps are running in the background.

Long press on the phone app and tap to enter “App Information”.

(If it is an old version of the system, you can find the phone application from Settings>>Applications and enter to view it)

Force-stopping an app will not delete any data or settings associated with the app, so you can continue using it as usual after force-stopping the app.

Clear phone app cache

The app cache is temporary storage on your smartphone that contains apps and the files inside them (such as images, videos) and other data that apps need to access frequently to make apps load faster. Almost every app, including phone apps, uses caching to load faster and run more smoothly. If your device has problems with the cache over time, it may cause apps to stop working, and you can fix this by simply clearing the cache.

Long press on the phone app and tap to enter “App Information”.

(If it is an old version of the system, you can find the phone application from Settings>>Applications and enter to view it)

Click the big Clear Cache button.



Clearing the app cache does not delete any personal data such as login credentials, saved settings, or files associated with the app, it only deletes temporary files and data the app stores in the cache.

Free up device storage

Sometimes insufficient storage space can cause apps to display errors on smartphones. On most Android smartphones, you’ll see a warning in the notification shade that the storage is low or full. When the system storage space is low, the operating system deletes call logs to make more space for the system. If you’re running low on storage, follow these steps to free up storage on your Android smartphone:

Open the Settings app, and tap to enter the “Storage” item.

Click “Applications” to see a list of all applications and see how much space each application takes up. Click on a single application to view the size of the application, and you can also manage space and clear the cache for specific applications from here.

You can also view the space occupied by other files including pictures, videos, documents, etc. from the storage, and clean up unnecessary parts.



update phone app

Sometimes, a specific version of an app can be the cause of a smartphone crash. This could be a developer error or a particular version of the app is not optimized for your device, you can easily fix this by updating your mobile app from the Google Play Store.

On the Google Play Store, click your profile picture in the upper right corner.

Click “Manage Apps and Devices”.

Below you can see if there are any updates that need to be installed, and if so, click “Update All”. Or you can click “Learn Details” to directly check which applications need to be updated, and only update specific items.



Change default phone app

The best thing about Android smartphones is that they are almost completely customizable. You can easily replace system apps like the phone app with third-party apps, which is especially helpful if you have some issues with the default phone app. There are many third-party phone apps in the Play Store, you can compare and choose the one that suits you. After downloading and installing, you can use the following methods to set it as the default calling application in your phone:

Open the settings and click to enter “Applications”.

Click “Default Apps”.

Click to enter “Phone Application”, select the application you just installed as the default value.



All of the above methods can help fix the issue of call log not showing on your smartphone. I have listed the most likely scenarios and solutions for each issue. To avoid such issues in the future, make sure not to reset the default phone app App permissions, make sure you have enough storage space on your phone, and restart your smartphone from time to time to clear unnecessary background tasks on your phone.