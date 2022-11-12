When you need to print documents, if you encounter technical problems, the work can be interrupted and frustrating. There are many reasons why a printer may not function properly, most of which can be easily repaired by excluding problems such as hardware failures in the printer itself. This time, we will talk about how to troubleshoot the most common printer errors and problems in Windows.

How to fix common printer problems and errors on Windows?

If you have a newer version of Windows, you can open the built-in Get Help application, a word-hole troubleshooting system that diagnoses common printer problems and provides easy-to-follow solutions. You can also learn about printing issues by visiting the Microsoft Support page on a Windows computer, clicking the “Open for Help” button on the page, and granting permission to activate your web browser to quickly find instructions.



Often, the easiest, crude, but effective way to troubleshoot an unstable Windows device is to shut down and restart the computer. Detaching the printer from the power cord for a while to refresh your mind is also an easy way to fix basic printer errors. However, if the above two methods do not work, you can try the other methods we have listed below.

Check the printer connection

Some newer printers can connect wirelessly via WiFi or Bluetooth, and usually these printers will have a dedicated button on them to initiate pairing and wireless connectivity. If you still have the printer manual at hand, you can look up the text on how to turn on the wireless option of the device, or download the manual or troubleshoot from the official website to learn how to connect. Some wireless printers have this function as a built-in option in the menu, you can look for it.



If your bluetooth printer fails, first make sure that the bluetooth switch is turned on on the Windows device, and there is no area away from bluetooth when troubleshooting; if it is a WiFi connection, make sure the computer is connected to the printer in the same wireless network environment. If it is an older model printer that needs to be wired directly to the computer, make sure that all cables are properly connected to the corresponding ports.

Uninstall and reinstall the printer

The next thing you can try to fix your printer-related problems is to uninstall and reinstall. Here’s how to remove it from the Windows device inventory:

Click the Start button and open the Settings app, then go to the Bluetooth & Devices tab.

Select “Printers and Scanners” in the main options area on the left.



Select the printer you want to uninstall, then press “Remove” and click OK to uninstall.



Next, as long as your printer is powered on and connected to the same wireless network environment as your Windows computer, reinstalling is also very simple:

In the “Bluetooth & Devices” tab of the “Settings” app, select “Printers & Scanners” in the main options area on the left.

Click “Add Device” at the top. Next, the system will detect the list of devices near the computer, click Add and wait for the process to finish.



If your printer does not appear in the list of nearby devices, click “Add Manually” next to “The printer I want is not listed”, select the option that applies to the situation and follow the on-screen instructions operate. In any case, please print a test page after connecting to make sure the printer is back in normal working order.



Update the printer driver

Like any other device, printers require the latest available drivers to function properly on Windows. Almost all current models can download driver updates from the official websites of various brands. Alternatively, you can find new drivers via Windows Update:

Go to the Settings app and go to Windows Update.



Click “Check for Updates”, if a new driver is detected, you can install it directly here.

If the previous step did not check for an update, you can do the following manually:

Run the troubleshooter and update the printer spooler

Some printer errors can be fixed automatically by Windows’ built-in troubleshooter. Here’s how I’ll tell you how to find them:

Click the Start button and open the Settings app, then go to the Bluetooth & Devices tab.

In the main options area on the left, select “Printers and Scanners”

Scroll to the bottom of the page and click “Troubleshooting”. Next, after detection, select the non-working printer from the list and click Next. Doing this series of operations, Windows should automatically detect any problems related to the printer connected to the computer. If there are many problems detected and multiple repairs are required, please select the problem to be repaired and follow the instructions on the screen to Generate applicable solutions.



But if the troubleshooter clearly detects a problem but doesn’t fix it, you can also choose to do the following manually. The printer itself has a spooler that manages the entire work process, sometimes it can be blocked by print jobs. A clear and reset may be required to get the printer working again:

Test it to see if the printer is working properly. If not, the only option left before seeking customer service assistance is to check for the problem that caused the printer to go offline.

How to Repair an Offline Printer

There are several solutions mentioned above that can fix an offline printer, such as unplug and replug, remove and reinstall the printer, or make sure the printer is connected to the same wireless network as the PC or laptop. road. If the troubleshooter you ran earlier did not help you set the currently printing printer as the default printer, follow these steps:

Finally, open the printer’s Queue page and check to see if any print jobs are on hold, clearing the queue may help resolve the printer error. Simply click on a document listed under Document Name, select Document, and then select Cancel Printing to remove it from the queue.

If none of this works, the last thing you can try is to restart the print spooler and Windows PC or laptop. Follow the instructions mentioned earlier to enter the Print Spooler service, right-click it twice, select Restart, and restart your computer. If the printer still doesn’t work, you may need to contact Microsoft Support through the Get Help app.