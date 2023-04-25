How to Fix Low Quality Pictures? [2023]

Photos help you capture the joyful moments of your life you want to remember for a long time. They have been playing a great role in our lives for many years. But photos that become blurry do not really make you happy. The low resolution of the pictures leads to their low quality.

You should use a good camera to take high-quality photos to avoid this problem, but you won’t be able to do that many times, even with the right equipment and technique. Suppose you are on a special tour and take pictures with an expensive camera. After returning, when you open the photos, you see that many of them are of low quality. It would, of course, be frustrating for you.

Don’t worry, as this article makes it super easy for you to fix low quality pictures. Try any of the three methods (as listed below) to increase picture quality.

Part 1. The Reasons That Lead to Low Quality Pictures

Let’s look at the potential reasons behind reducing the quality of your photos before stepping into the detailed specifics of how to make a low quality picture look better.

Image Compression: Reducing the size of photos by removing or grouping some elements from them results in producing low-quality images.

Reducing the size of photos by removing or grouping some elements from them results in producing low-quality images. Poor Printing: If you print your photo with a cheap printer, you will get a degraded image at the output. However, in this digital era, printing photos is less trendy.

If you print your photo with a cheap printer, you will get a degraded image at the output. However, in this digital era, printing photos is less trendy. Air Quality: If you want to capture a photo outdoors, air quality matters a lot. Photos captured on a humid, foggy, or polluted day can be of low quality, as air particles can affect your photos’ sharpness.

If you want to capture a photo outdoors, air quality matters a lot. Photos captured on a humid, foggy, or polluted day can be of low quality, as air particles can affect your photos’ sharpness. Resizing: It is one of the biggest reasons behind reducing the quality of photos. When you try to reduce the size of your picture forcefully, it produces a low-quality photo as an output.

It is one of the biggest reasons behind reducing the quality of photos. When you try to reduce the size of your picture forcefully, it produces a low-quality photo as an output. Camera Shake: It is a leading cause behind taking low-quality photos. It happens when your shutter speed is not high, or you do not hold the camera firmly.

It is a leading cause behind taking low-quality photos. It happens when your shutter speed is not high, or you do not hold the camera firmly. Unwanted Noise: It happens due to the lack of proper light. As a result, your photo gives a blurry and unpleasant look.

It happens due to the lack of proper light. As a result, your photo gives a blurry and unpleasant look. Light Quality: The sharpness of photos largely depends on the quality of light in the surroundings. Taking photos in bad light leads to low-quality images.

The sharpness of photos largely depends on the quality of light in the surroundings. Taking photos in bad light leads to low-quality images. Sharpness: The contrast and size of your photo combine to form sharpness. Increasing sharpness unnecessarily just to see the detailed picture version often loses its quality and presents a blurry look.

The contrast and size of your photo combine to form sharpness. Increasing sharpness unnecessarily just to see the detailed picture version often loses its quality and presents a blurry look. Missed Focus: Capturing photos when subjects are moving around results in missed focus. As a result, you get a low-quality picture.

Part 2. How to Fix Low Quality Pictures?

Now, you know the reasons behind making your photos unclear and faint. Let's have a closer look at how to make a low quality picture look better. Below is a list of two effective, reliable, and efficient methods. They both will help you maintain better picture quality for sure.

Method 1. Increase Picture Quality with Photo Repair Tool

There is nothing better than using Wondershare Repairit Photo Repair software to enhance picture quality with a bang. If your photos are pixelated or have some grey areas, this tool has happily got you covered. The major reason why millions of active users love using this utility is that it offers profound support for a wide range of photo formats. The "Advanced Photo Repair" function has the ability to fix pictures experiencing severe low-quality issues.

Main features of Wondershare Repairit Photo Repair:

Repair damaged photos with all levels of corruption, such as grainy photos, dark photos, pixelated photos, faded photos, etc.

Repair images of diverse formats: JPEG, PNG, JPG, CR3, CR2, NEF, NRW, RAF, DNG, ARW, GPR, TIF, TIFF, CRW, GIF, SR2, ORF.

Repair critically damaged or corrupted photos available on SD cards, phones, cameras, USB flash drives, and more, as well as incomplete photo parts.

Advanced photo repair can fix photo with severe damage through adding a photo template.

Support Windows 11/10/8.1/8/7/Vista/XP and macOS 10.10 ~ macOS 13.

A Step-By-Step Guide to Increasing Picture Quality

Using Repairit Photo Repair to enhance picture quality is a super easy job. All you have to do is to follow these steps.

Step 1: Launch Wondershare Repairit Photo Repair on your laptop or computer.

Step 2: Now, load your low-quality picture to Repairit. Pressing the “+Add” button will help you do that.

Step 3: Once you load a corrupt or damaged photo, you will see its details (e.g., thumbnails, size, name, etc.) on the screen, as shown below.

Step 4: It is time to hit the “Repair” button to initiate the photo repair process. Now, wait for a few seconds or a minute until this process gets completed. Once done, you will see a pop-up showing a notification. Tap on “OK.”

Step 5: Now, click on the “Preview” button to confirm if your low-quality photo is repaired perfectly. This feature of Repairit helps you verify whether or not your picture is returned to a high-quality image even before you download it. Hence, it saves you a lot of time.

Note: If your picture is not repaired correctly with this feature, try using the “Advanced Photo Repair.” It will help you get over the line for sure.

Step 6: If you are happy with the repaired photo, you can save it on your computer right away. For this, tap on the “Save” button, and Repairit will ask you to choose a specific path on your device to save the final file. It would be better if, this time, you select a different location.

Method 2. Increase Picture Quality with Photoshop

Are you still looking for a way to convert low quality image to high quality? If yes, Adobe Photoshop may lend you a helping hand. It assists you in a variety of ways when it comes to enhancing picture quality. Let’s look at the steps you need to follow to fix low quality pictures with Photoshop.

Step 1: Download Adobe Photoshop on your system and make sure you install it carefully.

Step 2: Now, choose the “Filter and Blur” option.

Step 3: Select “Gaussian Blur” now. Then, move the slider to set the range you find correct for your picture. Once done, tap on the “OK” button.

Step 4: It is time to choose the “Filter and Sharpen” option.

Step 5: Now, choose the “Unsharp” tool and keep on moving the slider until you get the desired outcomes, keeping your needs in mind.

Step 6: Last but not least, tap on the “File” menu, and save the repaired or fixed image with Photoshop.

Part 3. How to Enhance Picture Quality Online?

Are you searching for an online utility to fix low quality pictures? Your search ends here, as Wondershare Repairit Online Photo Repair is here to assist you. Just like its desktop version, the online photo repair feature of this tool supports various photo formats, like JPG, JPEG, DNG, CR2, CR3, RAF, and more.

The major reason why you should try this software to enhance picture quality online is that it can fix any level of corruption from the images available in any storage device, like flash drives, digital cameras, SD cards, and others. In addition, it increases picture quality safely without compromising your data. Plus, a user-friendly interface makes it easy for you to use this tool.

A Step-By-Step Guide to Fixing Low Quality Pictures

Open the website of Repairit Online Photo Repair. Then, follow the below steps.

Step 1: Hit the “+Add” button to upload your low-quality picture to Repairit Online, as shown below.

Once your photo is uploaded, you will see its associated details on the screen, as shown below.

Step 2: It is time to repair your photo. To proceed, hit the blue colored button, “Repair.” Wait for some time until Repairit completes the photo repair job. It hardly takes a few seconds or a minute, depending on the size of your photo.

If the quick repair does not work for you correctly, try benefiting from the advanced photo repair online. It will surely help you convert low quality image to high quality.

Step 3: As soon as your photo is repaired online, preview it before you save it on your computer. This way, you will be able to make sure whether Repairit Online Photo Repair has fixed your low quality picture correctly.

Step 4: Now, save the final file on your device if you are satisfied with the repaired version. While saving, Repairit will ask you to select a particular location on your computer to save the repaired photo.

Following the above 4 steps will enable you to enhance picture quality online within a few minutes.

Ending Note

Though photos are a great source to capture the unforgettable moments of our life, low quality pictures spoil everything. You don’t need to worry if some of your important photos have lost their original quality, as you can now convert low quality image to high quality in no time.

Try either the online version or the desktop application of Wondershare Repairit Photo Repair to get better picture quality. This software offers great support for a wide range of photo formats, and you can repair photos from all storage devices, like USBs, hard drives, memory cards, and the list goes on. Don’t worry about your important data in the lost images, as Repairit performs 100% secure and quick photo repair. Go ahead and see how it assists you.

