How to Fix Spotify Not Recognizing Local Music Files on Your Phone

Everyone knows that Spotify is a music streaming platform, but few people may remember that it is also a music player, which can directly play songs stored in your mobile phone on it. But sometimes Spotify will show off. If you find that Spotify on your phone cannot see the music files stored in the device, what should you do? There are many reasons, we provide 5 easiest solutions, you can try them.

Spotify can’t read the music stored on the phone? You can try these methods

Up front: Spotify won’t sync music from your computer to your phone

Although I want to teach you the solution this time, there is one thing to explain to you before starting, so that you don’t spend time messing around. If you want to try to play local music files in Windows and Mac computers on Spotify on your mobile phone, sorry, Spotify no longer allows you to sync computer music with mobile devices, and this feature has been cancelled. This means that if you want to play music from your computer in Spotify on your iPhone or Android phone, you must first transfer those files to your phone.

Method 1: Enable Spotify’s native archive option

Even if you do have native music tracks on your phone, you’ll have to manually enable that option in the Spotify app on your phone in order for them to show up on Spotify. If it’s not turned on (it’s off by default), you won’t see any music stored on your phone. The activation method is as follows:

【Android】

Open the Spotify app and tap Settings (gear) in the upper right corner. Scroll down, almost to the bottom, and you’ll see the “Local Files” category (above about). Just turn on the switch behind “Show audio files from this device”.

【iPhone】

Open the Spotify app and tap Settings (gear) in the upper right corner. Click to enter “Local Files” and open the only option inside.

Method 2: Check Spotify’s App Permissions on Your Phone

Spotify needs to read your phone’s local storage to scan for music files and add them to the app. If you denied that permission on your phone, this may be why you can’t see your local music files in the app. Check the app permissions on your Spotify phone and make sure the app has all the permissions it needs.

【Android】

Open the phone’s “Settings” and enter the “Applications” item. After finding Spotify, click it, and click “Permissions”. Set “Music & Audio” to Allow.

【iPhone】

Open your phone’s Settings. Scroll down or search for Spotify and click it. Confirm that Spotify has been granted all required permissions.

Method 3: Make sure your music is in a format supported by Spotify

For native music files to be displayed in the Spotify app, the file format must be in MP3, M4P or MP4 format, where MP4 files must not contain video, which means they must be audio-only. Check to make sure the local music files are in one of the supported formats, if not, you must first convert the files to a supported format before you can play them in the app.

Method 4: Log out and log back in to your Spotify account

Sometimes, the application login error will cause the local file to not be displayed in the application. In this case, please log out of the Spotify application and then log in again to solve the problem.

Method 5: Uninstall and reinstall Spotify

If you’ve tried the above and the local files still don’t show up in your app, the Spotify core app files may be corrupted. This corruption has the opportunity to break many functions of the application, including the ability to display local files. In this case, please resolve the issue by uninstalling and reinstalling the app on your phone. You won’t lose playlists or other data when you do this, however, you will have to log back into your account and authorize in the app.

