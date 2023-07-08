How to Fix the Threads App Crash Issue When Posting Photos on iPhone

On the popular Threads social platform, iPhone users have been experiencing a frustrating issue when trying to post a new thread. Whenever they try to attach a photo to their post, the app crashes, leaving them with only the option to post pure text without any pictures. Luckily, there is a solution to this problem.

Why is Threads crashing when posting photos?

The main culprit behind this issue is the iOS 17 beta test version. When the Instagram team developed and launched Threads, they did not optimize it to be compatible with the iOS 17 beta version. As a result, using the app and attaching photos or videos can cause it to crash. Since the iOS 17 beta is still in the developer testing stage, there are bound to be more compatibility problems with various apps.

If you’re curious to learn about other potential issues with iOS 17 beta, it’s recommended to check out a disaster summary before deciding to update.

How to solve the Threads photo app crash?

To overcome the problem of iOS 17 causing the deletion of photos attached to Threads, you can follow these steps:

1. Copy iPhone photos

Open your iPhone’s built-in “Photos App” and locate the picture you want to attach. Tap the “share” button and select “copy photo”.

2. Post a photo in Threads

Now, return to the Threads App and click on the input box. Press “affix” and paste the copied photo. This way, you can successfully attach and post pictures on Threads without encountering any crashes!

Summary of the function

Currently, the issue of attached photos being deleted and causing crashes only occurs in the iOS 17 Beta test version. It is expected that the Meta team will resolve this error in future Threads updates. If you have already upgraded to iOS 17 Beta and are experiencing Threads image crashes, you can use this method as a temporary solution.

Additionally, iOS 17 Beta 3 has a problem where the LINE chat room input box gets covered by the input method and cannot be pushed up. To address this issue, you can refer to the guide on “Solving the problem of the LINE text input box in iOS 17 Beta3 not being pushed up and displayed”.

If you’re new to using the Threads app, there is a handy guide available that explains how to download, register, and make the most of its features in just 2 minutes!

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

