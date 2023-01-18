The days of having to manually change the time are long gone, and almost every gadget connected to the Internet will automatically detect the local time zone and adjust to the correct time, except for small things that are not connected to the Internet like microwave ovens, car clocks, etc. Just need to adjust yourself. The same goes for Android phones, but sometimes a software bug or other mysterious issue can cause the time on your smartphone to display incorrectly.

How to Fix Wrong Time Displayed on Android Phone

Like other settings available on Android, users are free to manually change the time displayed on the device, such as the word travel to a different time zone will come in handy. In fact, according to Google, you have to change the time zone and not just change the clock display, so it should be consistent. So you’d better turn on the automatic time zone function on your Android phone, so that you don’t have to repeat the operation of changing the time zone next time you go abroad.



How to fix time display on Android phone?

Android is a highly customizable operating system, which means that brands are free to add their own custom user interface on top of the operating system on their devices, so the exact names of Android features and how they appear in the menu will vary depending on the device being used And slightly different. Let’s take a Pixel phone as an example:

Open the “Settings” app and scroll down to find “System”.

Then click on Date and Time.

Then turn on the switch of “Set Time Zone Automatically”. If you want to ensure that the update time of your Android phone matches any time zone you are in, you must turn on the “Use location information to set time zone” option by the way, and you will find that the time will change with different positioning locations, most obviously in transportation When moving (airplane, etc.).



Why does my Android phone show the wrong time?

If your smartphone repeatedly displays the wrong time despite turning on the automatic time zone feature, there may be an issue that will require some trial and error to fix. For example, a rogue app changes your time for some reason, in which case you have to find and uninstall the app. This is more likely to happen if your phone is rooted, since generally, apps should not have permission to change the system clock.



If your situation is not described above, there is a good chance that a recent update to your phone caused the Android bug, and you can only wait for the fix update to be released. The root cause of some problems is that your telecom service provider has caused your phone time to be modified. For example, your phone may think that it is in a different time zone according to the connected mobile network, so it automatically sets the time to the past. This Problems have returned years ago. If the problem is with your telecom provider, you can try to contact the provider to see if this is a known issue and if there are any troubleshooting methods available to bypass the error until a more permanent fix can be introduced. Most of the time, you can try rebooting your computer to see if that fixes the problem.