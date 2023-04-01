ChatGPT has been blocked in Italy. This was decided by the Italian Privacy Guarantor. For this reason, the OpenAI chatbot will be unusable in our country until the service complies with privacy regulations. However, using a VPN it is possible to bypass the block and access ChatGPT for free as well. Here’s how.

ChatGPT blocking in Italy

Question to ChatGPT: how do you protect the privacy of your users?

ChatGPT: “As a virtual assistant, I am designed to respect the privacy of my users. Some of the security and privacy measures I implement are:

Encryption: All traffic between my server and you is encrypted to ensure information security. Anonymity: I don’t track users’ personal information, such as their names, email addresses, or geographic locations. Access restriction: Only authorized users can access user data and information. Access Control: I only access user information when requested by the same user to provide assistance. Monitoring: I constantly monitor my system for any unauthorized login attempts or suspicious activity. Updates: I constantly update my system to protect users from new security threats.

I hope these measures give you an idea of ​​how I protect my users’ privacy. If you have any other questions or concerns, don’t hesitate to ask.”

Despite this, the ChatGPT block in Italy was ordered and applied in a few hours. The reason for this choice is a bug detected in an open source library following which sensitive user data was published. The Italian Privacy Guarantor has ordered the blocking of the service, also contesting the fact that the answers of ChatGPT do not always correspond to the real data. In some cases, this leads to incorrect processing of personal data. Now, OpenAI has 20 days to indicate the measures it has taken to resolve privacy issues.

How to overcome the ChatGPT block in Italy

There is a possibility to overcome the block and still use the ChatGPT artificial intelligence. To do this, you can use a VPN (Virtual Private Network)a safe and reliable service. Once connected to a VPN server, ChatGPT can be accessed without problems, from the site or from the app. In fact, the VPN server conveys Internet traffic, circumventing the imposed geographical block. Through the use of a VPN server it will therefore be possible to continue to take advantage of the artificial intelligence service.

How to access ChatGPT for free

You can install a free VPN at this link, where there are two desktop versions for Chrome or Firefox and one mobile for iOS. Once the VPN is installed, it will be necessary to activate it following the instructions and access the ChatGPT site, which will be usable normally without any blockage. It therefore remains possible for users to access the chatbot from Italy, with a completely free alternative. A second possibility is to use Bing Chat, an artificial intelligence service similar to ChatGPT.

Some VPNs available

There are several VPN options available both for free and at very affordable prices. Another example of a free VPN is ThunderVPN which works as a browser extension or can be downloaded from the PlayStore for mobile devices. One of the most popular VPNs is NordVPN. By connecting to the official website it is possible to choose one of the available subscription plans. There are also long-term memberships with discounts. After filling out the form with your personal data, you need to choose the payment method.

Once the payment is made, a welcome email from NordVPN will be sent with a link to download the software quickly and easily. But there are many other possible alternatives, for example ExpressVPN, which allows you to reliably connect to any location from anywhere. Their network of high-speed servers in 94 countries, such as the UK, USA, Australia, Canada and Italy, puts you in full control. Surfshark which according to experts: “proves its worth with a wide range of privacy tools, a great app, and unlimited device connections.”

Or CyberGhost, which allows you to hide your internet activity from anyone trying to scrutinize it, including your ISP, hackers, advertisers and the government. CyberGhost VPN encrypts your online traffic and hides your real IP address, whether you are streaming, torrenting, gaming, shopping, banking or just surfing. In all these services you can evaluate the subscription plan that best suits your needs.

Other notable options

Even some browsers, including Opera, have a free, built-in VPN. As specified on the browser site, you can browse with a virtual IP address that helps you hide your location and allows you to view the web with greater privacy online within the Opera browser for Android and desktop.

If you need a free VPN, we advise you to pay attention to these options. ProtonVPN: Offers a free plan with access to servers in three countries and no bandwidth caps. Windscribe: Provides 10GB of free data per month, with access to servers in 10 countries. Hotspot Shield: Offers a free plan with access to servers in one country and a speed cap.

Because a VPN grants access to ChatGPT

The acronym VPN stands for “Virtual Private Network”, i.e. a virtual private network that allows you to establish a private connection even when using public networks. By encrypting your internet traffic and masking your online identity, VPNs make it harder for third parties to track your online activities and user data. This encryption process takes place in real time.

A VPN allows you to mask your IP address by routing your data through a remote server, managed by a specially configured VPN host. In this way, the VPN server becomes the source of your online browsing data, making it impossible for Internet service providers and third parties to see which websites you are visiting or what data you are transferring. The VPN acts as a filter that encrypts all data, making it unintelligible to anyone who can access it. Even if someone were to intercept this data, they would not be able to decrypt it. By using a VPN, you can not only log back into ChatGPT, but also browse many other sites securely.