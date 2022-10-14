They are moments of crisis, like the one we are experiencing, those in which the future is decided, those in which you can really change things. When the Silicon Valley startup bubble burst in 2001, almost all of them retreated, Italy usually excels in this specialty and our retreat was immediate and prolonged; but there are companies that have held firm and relaunched, companies like Amazon and Google, which were still small and then became giants. When the same happened in 2008 due to a global financial crisis, many pulled the handbrake, while others relaunched: for example, in that impossible period, Airbnb was founded which today has become a multinational; while Netflix had just launched its streaming service, it held out and won.

Even now, the temptation would be to retreat: the gas crisis, the crazy bills, the rising inflation ask us to be cautious. But don’t stop us. Not to change course. Not to miss the opportunities we have before us. Energy communities (CER) are the most sensational: they are communities of citizens who come together to produce produce the renewable energy they consume. Zero kilometer and clean energy. And bills cleared. It is not a dream, even if it looks a lot like it. It is the best way to tackle energy poverty and simultaneously accelerate the ecological transition. The outgoing government, for mysterious reasons, has chosen not to bet on this model which also in Europe has many examples of success and so an implementing decree has remained in the drawer of the minister.

It will be up to the next minister to put this issue at the top of the agenda. It is the best solution to get out of the crisis: not by going back, but by building a better country starting from renewable, shared and free electricity.