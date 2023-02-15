Listen to the audio version of the article

Netflix hangs on the best of series and it’s not the fault of our internet connection. Or it happens to us with matches on the Dazn, which however denies everything and does not want to pay us compensation. For these or other problems with streaming operators (such as Amazon Prime, among others) or pay TV (such as Sky), it has been possible for a few days to start a free conciliation procedure via the Conciliaweb website. And so try to assert your rights, concerning many possible disservices, including administrative ones (erroneous charges for example).

This is a novelty that derives from regulatory changes that came into force in 2021 with the decree on the new consolidated text of audiovisual media services: the conciliation procedures have thus also been extended to these services, whereas previously they were only applicable to telephone operators.

How to initiate conciliation

First of all, it is mandatory to file a complaint with the operator, through the channels provided. Note that Dazn has an ad hoc form for compensation, recently simplified (after many protests that pointed out its abnormal cumbersomeness). If the operator does not respond or does not give satisfactory answers, a free conciliation procedure can be started 30 days after the complaint. The easiest way to do this is precisely Conciliaweb. After entering the page at www.Conciliaweb.agcom.it or from the website of the Authority for Communications Guarantees www.agcom.it, the user must enter the Spid (public digital identity system) credentials or access via Cie (electronic identity card) online, a bit like it would on a PA site. At this point, go to the Audiovisual Media Services section and click on New conciliation. The screenshots that follow are fairly linear. You have to enter your data, describe the problem, attach documents including the one on the complaint we have filed. The drop-down menu with possible disservices is interesting, where there are both invoice problems and unsolicited services and technical issues such as difficulty accessing the platform and failure to comply with the minimum service quality standards. Unfortunately, the quality standards are currently indicated only by Dazn; according to what has been learned, in fact, for the other streaming services a new Agcom regulation (Communications Guarantor Authority) is still on the way, which fixes these parameters, which concern for example the loss of resolution or the image block. In any case, Agcom recommends inserting the conciliation request anyway, even for these problems, with all the subjects included on the platform. You must also specify your requests, the amount of compensation and the IBAN for the transfer.

How conciliation works

After that – as also happens for conciliations with telephone operators – in the first 20 days of submitting the online application, the user and the operator can communicate via the platform to exchange any proposed agreements. This direct negotiation is not mandatory. After 20 days, or as soon as one of the parties refuses to continue with the negotiation, it is possible to proceed with conciliation. At this point, for some subjects there is a simplified procedure. For example for administrative matters. For other cases, conciliation in the hearing is envisaged, in which one can participate by accessing the virtual room in videoconference, clicking on the link that is communicated via email and present in the electronic file. The system will eventually prompt you to download the Webex add-on. You can ask for the hearing to be postponed, but you cannot set a new date yourself. It is possible to delegate another person for the conciliation hearing, by entering their tax code. Note that, in order for the proxy to be valid, the delegate himself must be previously registered in ConciliaWeb. At a certain point the conciliator will make proposals, which the parties can accept or reject.

If the conciliation fails: it goes to a definition

If conciliation fails, users can activate a different procedure, called definition, again via Conciliaweb. The New Definition button is to the right of New Conciliation. This can be done as soon as conciliation fails and within 30 days. Within six months, the Authority will define the dispute, expressing its decisions.