how to get the RC (definitive version) before the global launch

iOS 17 will be released to the public starting from 7pm on Monday 18 September and, as always, it is better to wait at least a day before downloading it as it could slow down the download of the software; However, there is the possibility of installing it right now since Apple released the release candidate (RC) of the new operating system on the evening of Tuesday 12 September which is nothing other than the final version which will be available to everyone next week.

But how to get it? Simply go to “settings” then “updates” and select Developer Version which will start the search for the new software and then download it; I also remember that it is better to make a backup of all data, photos and videos before this procedure and the weight of iOS 17 is around 6.8GB (iPhone 13 Pro). After updating, just do the same procedure and immediately disable updates to the Developer versions to avoid running into more or less important bugs.

Obviously this procedure can also be carried out for the Apple Watch, thus immediately having watchOS 10 (be careful because it will no longer be possible to downgrade on the Apple Watch).

To get a detailed overview of the news, simply click here and you will be redirected to the official page of the Apple website.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

