How to get the ritual dagger in Baldur’s Gate 3, one of the best weapons for rogues and characters with high dexterity

Are you a fan of Baldur’s Gate 3 and looking to upgrade your weapons arsenal? Look no further than the ritual dagger, the perfect weapon for any rogue or highly skilled character. This rare melee weapon grants a +1d4 bonus to attack rolls and saving throws, making it a valuable asset for any player.

Obtaining the ritual dagger is relatively easy and can be attained early in the game, making it a great addition to your inventory for the entire duration of Baldur’s Gate 3. Located inside the shattered Shrine where most of the Goblin camp is, the dagger can be found on a table to the right side of a character named Abdirak in the “bloody shrine” room. Players with high dexterity and stealth, such as a rogue, would be well-suited for obtaining this valuable weapon.

The ritual dagger also comes with unique abilities, including The Maiden of Sorrow’s Blessing, which grants a +1d4 bonus to attack rolls and saving throws after a successful attack, and Blood Sacrifice, which allows the bearer to take 1d4 slashing damage to receive +1d4 on attack rolls and saving throws. These abilities make the ritual dagger an ideal choice for characters who prioritize Dexterity as a primary stat, particularly for rogues.

So, if you’re delving into the world of Baldur’s Gate 3, don’t miss out on the opportunity to obtain the ritual dagger and enhance your gaming experience. Whether you’re a seasoned player or just starting out, this valuable weapon will prove to be a worthy addition to your arsenal.