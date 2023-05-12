Home » How to go on the Internet without Smart TV? There are interesting possibilities
Technology

How to go on the Internet without Smart TV? There are interesting possibilities

by admin
How to go on the Internet without Smart TV? There are interesting possibilities

We have already explained to you what is the difference between a TV and a TV monitor. However, some readers may still own an older generation TV that lacks smart features. If you want to use this device for connect to the internet and your streaming apps prefer, however, do not despair! We have some solutions for you.

The first, simpler and cheaper, is to connect your desktop or laptop to the non-smart TV and use it as a secondary screen for the PC, taking advantage of its web connection capabilities to access the internet, Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and Disney+. For the procedure all you need is an HDMI cablein most cases: if instead you own a laptop that is not equipped with an HDMI port (a Macbook, for example), you can still use a USB-C to HDMI cable.

The second solution is to buy a Google Chromecast. The device can be controlled very easily from smartphones and tablets, and to be used it simply requires a connection to the mains and a TV with an HDMI port. At the moment, on the Google Store the Chromecast with Google TV is also discounted at 29.99 Euros: an excellent proposal for make your old generation TV smart without spending too much!

Another way is to use your console as a media center connected to the TV. Again, the setup is simple: connect your PS5 or Xbox Series X or S (or your PS4 or Xbox One) to the TV via HDMI cable and to the current using the appropriate power supply. Connect to your Wi-Fi network with the console and download the Netflix, Prime Video, Disney + apps and so on and so forth: the game is done!

See also  Trackers reveal what happens to stolen bikes

Finally, the last device that we can recommend to make your TV smart is any streaming box like NVIDIA Shield TV. In fact, these devices allow you to quickly connect to the web, play the games available for Android and stream various multimedia contents such as movies and TV series as well as some video games. A great choice if you have a good enough network connection!

You may also like

Google Developers Conference Debuts First Foldable Phone, Pixel...

Data management is strategic for Lenovo

here is the new 49″ Ultra Gear monitor...

Google began to let Windows PC users test...

Elon Musk announces his retirement as Twitter boss

Google launches “Composer for TV” framework to help...

Google and Samsung work together to reduce the...

ESRI Portal for ArcGIS: New IT vulnerability warning

“Diablo IV” developer live broadcast reveals the post-launch...

Now Enpal is also getting into the heat...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy