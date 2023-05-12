How to go on the Internet without Smart TV? There are interesting possibilities

We have already explained to you what is the difference between a TV and a TV monitor. However, some readers may still own an older generation TV that lacks smart features. If you want to use this device for connect to the internet and your streaming apps prefer, however, do not despair! We have some solutions for you.

The first, simpler and cheaper, is to connect your desktop or laptop to the non-smart TV and use it as a secondary screen for the PC, taking advantage of its web connection capabilities to access the internet, Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and Disney+. For the procedure all you need is an HDMI cablein most cases: if instead you own a laptop that is not equipped with an HDMI port (a Macbook, for example), you can still use a USB-C to HDMI cable.

The second solution is to buy a Google Chromecast. The device can be controlled very easily from smartphones and tablets, and to be used it simply requires a connection to the mains and a TV with an HDMI port. At the moment, on the Google Store the Chromecast with Google TV is also discounted at 29.99 Euros: an excellent proposal for make your old generation TV smart without spending too much!

Another way is to use your console as a media center connected to the TV. Again, the setup is simple: connect your PS5 or Xbox Series X or S (or your PS4 or Xbox One) to the TV via HDMI cable and to the current using the appropriate power supply. Connect to your Wi-Fi network with the console and download the Netflix, Prime Video, Disney + apps and so on and so forth: the game is done!

Finally, the last device that we can recommend to make your TV smart is any streaming box like NVIDIA Shield TV. In fact, these devices allow you to quickly connect to the web, play the games available for Android and stream various multimedia contents such as movies and TV series as well as some video games. A great choice if you have a good enough network connection!