After seeing how to force Windows 11 22H2 Moment 2 with its mass of new features, including Bing’s AI directly in the taskbar, not everyone thought that further new features were literally hiding around the corner, but the latest preview in the Dev Channel reaffirmed the will to Microsoft.

Specifically, the Redmond team is continuing to proceed at a fast pace in the development of the version 23H2, another major update that will include several significant changes in terms of user experience. Of all of them, how can we fail to mention the intriguing new Windows 11 mixer, which has already been talked about for months and which can finally begin to be put to work.

The new mixer will allow you to adjust the various channels directly from the audio management cloud that appears by clicking on the speaker icon in the taskbar. In the new build, after opening the popup, it will be possible to adjust the volume at the height expand the audio menu by obtaining a series of commands including, in fact, the mixer, together with the ability to manage our favorite output, which was already present in this screen.

In addition, you can also enable or disable spatial audio in the presence of devices that support it.

To get your hands on the new speaker, you’ll need to join the Windows Insider Program Developer Channel and download the latest version of Windows 11 from this section; however, Microsoft itself has kept us clear that not all users of the Dev channel will find this feature on their PCs. Not only that, as a warning, we remind you to apply a developer build to your PC it does not guarantee full functionality at all of your machine, since these are notoriously immature versions of even the Beta builds.