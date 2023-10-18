How to have Whatsapp on two phones

Have Whatsapp on two phones it has been for a long time the desire of all the people who have used, and still use today, the famous instant messaging application to stay in touch with others.

For many years this possibility was denied, subsequently, there was a first step forward thanks to Whatsapp Web, which allowed access to your Whatsapp account via PC. Now, however, WhatsApp has made it possible to have theapp on two phones using the same account. The procedure for connecting multiple devices is very simple and requires a few steps.

What does it mean to have Whatsapp on two phones?

Using the application on two smartphones has rules and limits, and it is important to know them to avoid making mistakes or have privacy concerns. The distinction that must be kept in mind is between the main device and secondary devices. The latter were not allowed until recently, but now they are, so, for example, you can have a Whatsapp account both on multiple Androids and on multiple iPhones, without the need for use double number.

Then, smartphones entered the tally of 4 additional devices which you can use with one account. Previously it was just web browsers, tablets and computers.

Connect Whatsapp on two smartphones

The procedure is quite simple and is essentially the same used to connect the other devices. Allows every smartphone connected to the account functions independently, this means that media, messages and calls are always covered by the crittografia end to end.

Furthermore, I shouldn’t recover messages on Whatsapp, but they will always be available on both devices.

Proceed as follows:

Start Whatsapp from the main device If you have an Android device, tap on the three vertical dots; If you have an iPhone, tap on Settings Now tap “Connected devices”

Go up “Connect a device”

Scan the QR code on the secondary device to connect, shown on the display.

This way you will have access to Whatsapp and the same account, from both devices. Be careful though: you need to check that the messaging app is not already set up on the second device. If so, clear all data and cache and then pair.

Same Whatsapp account on two phones: what you need to know

Once you have linked the account on the two phones, you will need to keep in mind that there is always a main device and a secondary one. This means that if the first one remains inactive for a long time, the account is automatically disconnected from all other devices.

A very interesting advantage of this new functionality concerns above all those who use it WhatsApp Business for your business. In this way, it will be possible to give access to any collaborators, who will be able to use the account on their smartphone and respond to customers.

iPhone and Android smartphones: the limitations

If you have an iPhone and want to use the account on another device, it cannot be an Android smartphone, while it is possible on two phones with the green robot’s operating system, up to 4 in total. Another limitation for iPhone is that of not being able to use the same WhatsApp account on 2 iPhonesbut only on one plus 3 other different devices.

