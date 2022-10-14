Home Technology How to hide apps from iPhone home screen? – Saydigi-Tech
by admin
How to hide apps from iPhone home screen?


As more and more apps are downloaded on the iPhone, many pages will be automatically added to the main screen. We can use folders to sort those apps, but it turns out that we can also use these pages to put some pages that we don’t want others to see. Apps are “hidden”!

1. Put all the apps you want to hide in the same tab, long press the screen, and then click the white dots on the bottom tab.

2. In the paging screen, uncheck the page you just collected.

3. Then go back to the main screen and swipe left and right, you will find that the tab where you want to hide the app just now disappeared!

Although the tab loaded with apps that do not want to see light seems to be gone, but if you want to open the app in the hidden tab, you can still enter the app name through “Search” and open it.

