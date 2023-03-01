Even today, we often ask ourselves how it is possible to succeed improve visibility of your brand through social networks. In this article we will see how to promote products and/or services on Facebook.

The first question we must ask ourselves is why do we need to be present on Facebook? Today it is essential to be present on this Social Network. Both large companies and small shops promote their services and/or products through this channel. Companies manage to get in touch with potential customers, take care of monitoring the results and make the various messages they convey efficient.

Those who have a corporate Facebook page very often find themselves faced with a page that doesn’t take off. To be able to improve the visibility of the page, an effective communication plan must be structured. But what are the strategies to follow? Let’s try to understand how this is possible increase the number of likes on the company Facebook page.

Keep the page active and increase the number of likes

The company page must always be active and high-quality content must be published. These contents must be useful, interesting and original: the posts must attract attention, to the point of being shared. In this regard, it is advisable to create an effective editorial strategy by offering content, articles, news and images to be able to entertain fans.

To be able to increase the number of likes it is possible to plan paid campaigns or buy Facebook likes. By purchasing likes you will be able to get likes on the page in 24 hours. These likes come from real people, Italian or foreign users.

Engage users

It is advisable to involve target users, but not just fans of your page. You can develop ideas that engage users outside of those already on your Company Page. For example, it is possible to organize some contests, but pay attention to the Facebook rules. Through a contest, users can be asked to invite friends to follow the page.

Mistakes to avoid

What are the tips to avoid so as not to lose fans of the page? Here are some tips to follow in order not to lose the acquired followers.

First, we do not recommend posting content that is out of context. The company page must be the place where it is possible to share news and topics that are related to the company; therefore the topics covered must be of interest to the fans of the page. Topics that are irrelevant or controversial should be avoided.

Another mistake is to forget about the fan page. It is advisable to publish posts consistently and therefore avoid long periods of pause between one post and another. The user must not understand that the page is abandoned. In this regard it is appropriate create an editorial calendar per i social.

Finally, it is also not recommended not to invest in advertising. There content sponsorship it is always recommended because through these advertising campaigns it is possible to reach target users.