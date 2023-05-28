How to install the macOS beta? What changes with macOS Ventura 13.4

In mid-May, iOS 16.5 was released by Apple worldwide, together with iPadOS 16.5 and macOS Ventura 13.4. In the meantime, however, it seems that the Cupertino giant is working on iOS 16.6 and macOS Ventura 13.5as well as on iOS 17 and macOS 14. So here’s how to install the macOS beta and test the new operating systems of the Bitten Apple.

With the update to iOS 16.5 and macOS 13.4, Apple has introduced a new Beta access system for developers and testers. The latter, which previously were easily downloadable from the web and completely free of charge, can now only be installed by those with a developer account or Apple Beta Tester and only from the Settings of the iPhone, iPad or Mac.

Per activate beta updates on macOS, you will have to go to the operating system settings, in General and finally in Software Update. Here, you will have to click on the “info” (“i”) button, next to “Beta Updates” and select “Developer Beta” or “Public Beta”. Once this is done, the latest beta available to the public or developers will be downloaded and installed. Simple, isn’t it?

Well, not really. If you don’t have a Developer or Beta Tester account, in fact, you will not see any “info” buttons in the Settings and you will not be able to download any beta operating systems on your device. To register for the beta, therefore, you must go to the Apple Beta Tester portal or the Apple Developer website and register for the program that best suits you.

Know that the Developers receive new betas before Beta Testers, but creating a developer account costs $99 a year ($299 if you select the Enterprise option). Our advice is therefore to subscribe to the betas for macOS testers, which are free and which allow you to install almost-definitive versions of the new Cupertino operating systems on your PC, definitely more stable than those for Developers.