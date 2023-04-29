How to launch a JAR file on Windows? Nothing complex

After seeing how to view hidden files on Windows, let’s go back to Microsoft’s operating system to find out how to open JAR files on your PC.

To open a Java Archive on a machine equipped with OS Windows, in fact, it is necessary to satisfy some requirements, namely the presence of a Java development or execution environmentespecially then or JDK (Java Development Kit) o JRE (Java Runtime Environment) according to your needs.

Another necessary step is to make sure that the file JAR are set to open automatically via Java, i.e. one of the two platforms mentioned above.

To find out if you have Java on your PC, open the Command Prompt (you can find it in the Start menu, simply by entering the word “cmd“) and once opened type the command “java -version“: if you get the version number, that’s all you need to do; if it returns an error message, you’ll need to install an environment for running Java by downloading it from the official page.

When your PC is ready and compatible, all you have to do is set the Java platform as the default for running your JAR files. To do this, find the JAR file (remember how to view file extensions on Windows) and right-click, then select “Open With”. At this point choose “Select another app” and from the popup that will appear select “Java Platform Library“.

Now you can safely run your file. If it keeps giving you an error, you’ll need to create a batch file in the same folder as the JAR file. To do this, enter the folder, right click on an empty space and create a “New text document“. Once created, whatever its name, change the extension from *.txt to *.bat and then, with the right mouse button on the file, choose Edit.

Inside the file, all you have to do is write the following command:

java -jar nomefile.jar

Naturally, instead of filename you will have to put the name of the JAR file to be executed, remembering to also include the extension. Save and close the BAT file e use it for running the JAR file instead of clicking on the original.