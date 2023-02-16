10
What consequences will the thousands of layoffs carried out by Silicon Valley big techs have? How do you live and work inside the technological giants, the companies that move the world? The second episode of the “Ciao, Silicon Valley” web series is a journey through the streets of one of the most innovative places in the world, told from within, with the voices of those who work there, between offices overlooking the bocce or beach volleyball courts (those that employees have at their disposal at Google headquarters) and the lawns of the Stanford campus, where tomorrow’s Steve Jobs grow up. In a world full of opportunities but ruthless. And that in many respects – explains Biden’s adviser for new technologies Jim Steyer – “must change, becoming more responsible: let’s think of the platforms that have allowed the spread of tons of disinformation about politics or covid. It is a problem for democracies all over the world, it must be addressed”.
by Giulia Destefanis
