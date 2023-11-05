How to locate your phone and that of your children

How to locate a cell phone

There are many reasons that come into play when you decide to locatere a cell phone: in first place, for example, we certainly find the terror of be able to lose it, either involuntarily or by someone else’s fault. But not only that, given that this issue is particularly close to the hearts of parents who, in order to better protect their safety of childrenopt for locating their phones: a method that could be useful for keeping tabs on children, but also teenagers.

Tutorial Websites, apps, photos, messages: the guide to parental controls on iPhone and iPad by Bruno Ruffilli 24 August 2023

Another need, then, arises from some companies to locate the cell phones provided to employees for monitor their location during working hours. Although the objective is to reveal traces of any movements, it is good to know that in these cases the risk of violating privacy is quite high. Therefore, it is of paramount importance obtain consent by those who are located, regardless of the purposes and good intentions that they may have in this regard.

Depending on the model and operating system, for each mobile phone there are different procedures to follow to activate localization: here’s how.

How to locate an iPhone

If you have an iPhone already configured, after ensuring an Internet connection, simply open the application “Finds iPhone” on your phone or sign in to iCloud on another device with your Apple ID and password and select the iPhone you want to locate from list of devices connected to the account. At this point, after waiting for a few moments, the approximate location of the iPhone will be shown on the displayed map.

Tutorial How to delete a Google account in a few clicks 09 October 2023

How to locate an Android

A mobile phone with Android operating system, however, requires the use of the built-in location service or, alternatively, thetracking application of the devices. The steps are different and very simple. First of all, you need to activate localization and to do this, just click on Settings and then Location.

To start the service with the first option, you need to follow some simple steps. Open the browser on your PC or another device, log in to the same Google account used on the device you want to locate and type “Locate my device” in the search bar; otherwise you can also visit the dedicated Google portal, select the desired device and wait for the map to show you approximate location of the located phone. If you use Android device tracking applications such as “Find my device” o “Cerberus Anti-Theft“, simply log in using your Google account credentials and simply follow the instructions.

WeTransfer tutorial: what it is and how it works 10 October 2023

How to track your child’s phone

Locating their children’s phone is one of the most widespread techniques used by parents to ensure protection and know their locations in real time.

To do this you need to register an account in one of the many tracking applications available in your device’s store, such as Find My Device per Android e Find my iPhone for Apple cell phones. This will allow you to access and track your smartphone’s location directly from your device.

However, even if it is your children or teenagers, it must be underlined that the location of a phone can be upsetting concerns about privacyso it would be preferable to keep your children informed on the issue and consider the idea of ​​obtaining consent anyway.