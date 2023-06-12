How to lock private browsing in iPhone Safari?Protect Personal Privacy with Face ID Lock – Mr. Mad

With the launch of Apple’s new iOS 17 system, Safari’s private browsing mode has also been fully enhanced to provide iPhone users with higher security. Before entering the “Private Browsing” mode, you must pass Face ID verification or enter a password to unlock it. Visit the Safari private browsing page, and the Safari group has also received a new interface design to provide a better user experience.

This article will share how to enable Safari’s private browsing lock function on iPhone, so that users who pass Face ID facial recognition or password authentication can access private Safari private tab pages. You don’t have to worry about being peeped by friends or family members when browsing the web on Safari on your mobile phone, and you can also protect your private browsing privacy.

iOS 17 Adds iPhone Safari Private Browsing Lock Mode

Apple (Apple) introduced Safari’s private browsing feature in the latest iOS 17 version of the iPhone, and added the Face ID lock function. This means that only after the user successfully unlocks through Face ID can they enter Safari’s private browsing mode. This is mainly to prevent others from accessing or using Safari’s private tabs at will.

In addition to the encrypted and locked private browsing function, Apple also emphasizes that private browsing can completely block trackers from loading pages, and delete URL tracking codes on web pages to improve browser privacy. This makes it impossible for websites to track and identify a user’s device, and Safari Private Browsing works with iCloud Private Transfer.

It is worth mentioning that Safari’s private browsing lock mode is not limited to iPhone, whether it is iOS 17, iPadOS 17 or macOS Sonoma and new versions of the system, Safari’s private browsing encryption function can be enabled.

【提醒】此為iOS 17測試版本功能，建議可以先瞭解後續等到iOS 17正式版推出後就能立即上手。

How to enable iOS 17 Safari private browsing Face ID lock function on iPhone?

This tutorial uses iPhone to set Safari private browsing Face ID as a teaching technique. If you want to improve the privacy of Safari private browsing webpage data, you can set it through the following teaching steps:

Step 1. Open the iPhone built-in Safari browser app, and click “paging” button.

Step 2. Slide the tab group at the bottom of Safari to the right to switch to “private browsing“model.

Step 3. You will see the locked status on the private browsing page, click “unlock」。

Step 4. Face ID will be used to unlock (or unlock with a password). Only after the recognition is successful, can the content of the Safari private browsing page be displayed normally.

How to turn off the Safari private browsing lock function?

If you want to turn off Safari’s private browsing Face ID lock function, you can turn off Face ID to unlock private browsing through the following methods:

Turn on iOS built-in “setting」App choose”Safari」 Will”Face ID is required to unlock private browsing“closure

Safari Private Browsing FAQs

Support Safari Private Browsing Face ID unlocked version and model? As long as the device can be upgraded to iOS 17, iPadOS 17 and macOS Sonoma or a new version of the system, it can use Safari's private browsing encrypted and locked browsing function. Can iPhone Private Browsing Be Unlocked With a Passcode? Can! As long as the Face ID fails error, private browsing will be changed to passcode unlock.

function summary

The above is the teaching of Face ID to unlock the Safari private browsing function on iOS 17. It is very suitable for browsing private web pages. It can also prevent the iPhone from being browsed at will by lending it to others, and it can also improve web browsing security and prevent being tracked.