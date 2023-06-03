Home » How to lock the touch screen on YouTube? Protection for the little ones
With the arrival of YouTube Kids, there are now many parents who have started leaving their children, sometimes even very young, in front of a screen. In doing so, however, the risk that children are able, via the touchscreen, a stop playback or switch video or applicationaccessing inappropriate content, is high.

For this, there are systems for lock the screen of YouTube and YouTube Kids. We will show you the existing ones on iOS and Android, which you can easily replicate on your iPhone, iPad, smartphone or tablet before handing the device into the hands of a child. Furthermore, these procedures can also be used for other apps!

On iOS the procedure is (relatively) simple. Go to the settings and, from here, open the “Accessibility” sub-menu. Scrolling down in this sub-menu, you will find the “Guided Access” setting. Touch it and activate the relative toggle. From here, tap “Settings Passcode” and select a passcode for Guided Access. Once this is done, you can close the Settings app.

So go to YouTube and start the video that your child wants to watch. At this point, all you have to do is activate Guided Access by pressing three times on the side lock button of the iPhone or iPad. By doing so, each touch will prompt you to enter your code, which obviously you don’t have to provide to the child. In this way you will avoid that “unwanted” touches pave the way for the viewing of sensitive content.

Unfortunately, not all android smartphones they have a function similar to that guaranteed by the iPhone. If you don’t know if your device has it or not, you can go to the Settings and look for the “Screen Pinning”, or “Lock to Screen”. If you find this option, you can simply turn it on for YouTube or YouTube Kids. In this way, your children will be able to browse YouTube freelybut they won’t be able to use other apps.

If, on the other hand, your smartphone does not have this feature, you will have to use a third-party app. Speaking of YouTube, did you know that YouTube Stories will soon be removed from the Google platform?

