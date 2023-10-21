How to log into Alice Mail? Here is a complete guide

MailToday Tim Mayl (since Telecom Italia changed into TIM), is a service email widely used by users which promises an intuitive and fast interface, more secure emails and new features.

It is possible to do the registration of the @tim.it account even if you are not a TIM customer and the service is accessible from smartphones, tablets and PCs.

Here is a quick guide on how to access Alice Mail.

Log in to Alice Mail

If you don’t have an Alice Mail account, the first step is to register registration: that will be enough connect to the Tim Mail web page through any browser (Google Chrome, Safari, etc.), click on the little man icon at the top right and click at the bottom on Sign in. Once you have entered thee-mail and the passwordaccepted Terms and conditions e the privacy policyand clicked on Avanti, the Alice Mail account will be created.

To access your already created Alice Mail account you need to follow the same procedure, then enter your credentials (username e password) and click on Goes into. Once logged in you will be able to use all the Tim Mail functions.

Whether you want to log in from pc the da tabletthe process is always the same: you can access the Tim Mail service via any browser.

If we want to use the service from smartphone you can also download Alice’s app: is called MyTIM, is free and allows you to access all the functions of Alice Mail. Downloading it is very simple: it will be enough access Google Play if you use it Android o all’App Store if you use it iPhone.

How to add Alice Mail to your email client

If you already manage your email via one app for smartphones or tablets, the Alice Mail account can be added to the client very easily.

Here are the steps to follow:

Open the app from your phone or tablet Click on the profile picture icon (usually found at the top right) Click on Add another account

Select the type of account you want to add (if Alice Mail/Tim Mail is not available among the choices, click Other) To select Manual Configuration

To select Personal (IMAP)

Enter the Password

How to reset your password on Alice Mail

In case you have problems carrying out the Login or you simply no longer have the access password, it is possible reset it in a few minutes. On the official TIM mail page you will need to click on Recover username and password and choose which of the two credentials to recover. If you don’t remember both, just select Recover username and, after entering a security codethe telephone number associated with the line.

