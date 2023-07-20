How to Maintain Privacy on WhatsApp and Avoid Appearing Online: A Step-by-Step Guide

Title: How to Use WhatsApp Tricks for Enhanced Privacy and Sticker Fun

Subtitle: Discover the Latest WhatsApp Features for an Improved Messaging Experience

WhatsApp is a popular fast messaging platform that allows users to conveniently connect with others. Not only does it offer seamless communication, but it also provides a range of interesting tools to ensure privacy. If you prefer to maintain a discreet presence while using the app and browsing your contacts, there is an alternative that eliminates the “Online” status every time you enter WhatsApp.

By implementing this option, you can avoid unwanted messages from those who notice your availability. Moreover, if you want to quickly view something privately, you can disable the read receipt. To gain a better understanding of these tricks, we have provided step-by-step instructions below.

To discreetly enter WhatsApp without appearing online, follow these simple steps:

1. Open the WhatsApp app on your device.

2. Click on the three vertical dots at the top of the screen.

3. Select “Settings” from the menu.

4. Tap on “Privacy.”

5. Within the privacy settings, locate and tap on “Time of last seen and Online.”

6. In the “Time of last seen” section, choose “No one.”

7. Navigate to the “Who can see when I am online” section.

8. Click on “Same as last time.”

9. Now, you can enter WhatsApp without anyone noticing your activity.

In addition to privacy, WhatsApp also offers fun features like stickers. If you want to switch to the Barbie mode in WhatsApp and share the best stickers from the Barbie movie, here’s a simple tutorial:

1. Ensure you have the Sticker.ly app installed on your smartphone. You can find it on the App Store for iOS or the Play Store for Android.

2. Make sure your WhatsApp app is up to date.

3. Open the Sticker.ly application.

4. Use the search engine to find “Barbie.”

5. Choose the “Barbie Movie 2” option.

6. Click on the “Add” button to download the sticker pack.

7. Once the download is complete, a window will prompt you to add the stickers to WhatsApp. Tap on “Add.”

8. Now, you can enjoy sharing the best stickers from the Barbie movie on WhatsApp.

Remember, if you encounter any issues or have questions regarding WhatsApp or your device, you can contact WhatsApp using this link.

WhatsApp is constantly evolving, introducing new shortcuts, codes, and tools that make the messaging experience more enjoyable. To stay updated on the latest WhatsApp news and features, visit Mag for more informative articles. Don’t miss out!

