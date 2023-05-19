Let’s be honest, most of us have pictures of people we don’t necessarily like to see often, and while we can crop or edit them out in subsequent edits, some of us prefer to keep those moments because we are now made up of many Many pasts are piled up. But when the photo apps of iOS and iPadOS decide to display these photos in the “Recommended for you” tab, it may cause a family revolution (?).

How to make the iOS and iPadOS photo apps “not display” the memories and selected photos of the ex?

These photos automatically show up in the Memories and Featured Photos slots, and luckily you can block exes or others you don’t want to see from this section of the Photos app. As long as your iPhone and iPad are running iOS 16 and iPadOS 16, follow the steps below to keep these memories in the past and don’t let it become a problem now!

Being able to stop certain people from surfacing in the personalized tab of the photo app can help us maintain peace of mind (and family), especially with broken exes, or deceased relatives and friends. You help.

You can also simply not show featured photos

Apple’s AI helps display photos and videos everywhere on the iPhone. The AI ​​thinks you should want to see these photos of family outings, couple photos, etc., but you probably don’t want it to run out at any time. Caught off guard and sometimes quite awkward at the wrong time. In iOS 16, you can now prevent these “Featured Photos” and photos called “Memories” from appearing in the Photos widget on the Home screen, as well as in the Search and For You sections of the Photos app.